TuSimple Expands into Generative AI for Animation and Video Games with "The Three-Body Problem" Partnership

TuSimple has signed a partnership with Shanghai Three Body Animation to develop the first animated feature film and video game based on the Hugo Award-winning science fiction novel series "The Three-Body Problem."

Leveraging its existing capabilities, TuSimple's newly created business segment will focus on generative AI applications in animation and video games.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS: TSPH) ("TuSimple" or the "Company"), a global artificial intelligence technology company, announced today a partnership with Shanghai Three Body Animation Co., to develop an animated feature film and video game based on the internationally acclaimed science fiction novel series, "The Three-Body Problem," by Liu Cixin. The novel series has sold over 30 million copies worldwide and has been adapted into multiple popular TV series. As part of the partnership, TuSimple will apply its generative AI technology in the production process.

This landmark project marks the launch of the Company's newly created business segment, unanimously approved by its Board of Directors, to commercialize TuSimple's technology focusing on generative AI applications in the animation and video game industry. Since early 2022, TuSimple has utilized generative AI in its development of autonomous driving, including the research and development of large models that incorporate key generative AI technologies, such as transformers and neural radiance fields. Additionally, the Company's existing proprietary infrastructure for data structuring, data processing, and continuous development provides a strong foundation to rapidly scale its product offerings in this new application. This strategic move allows the Company to tap into the global US $600 billion animation and video game market while leveraging its proven technology capabilities and know-how.

"The globally acclaimed 'The Three-Body Problem' series provides an exceptional canvas to showcase our emerging generative AI capabilities, which we believe will provide a near-term path to commercialization," said Cheng Lu, President and CEO of TuSimple. "We intend to collaborate with world-class creative talent to ensure exceptional storytelling. Our goal is to amplify human creativity, help shorten development timelines and address the backlog of projects in the industry."

"TuSimple was founded with the commitment to innovation and practical problem solving, and as the company forges another path within generative AI, our commitment remains the same. Furthermore, the company has no plans to exit the transportation sector and will continue to monetize its autonomous vehicle technology through technology partnerships and licensing," concluded Lu.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global artificial intelligence technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 2015, TuSimple applies advanced AI across multiple industries, focusing on generative AI for animation and video game production and autonomous driving technology for transportation. The company aims to revolutionize content creation and transform the global freight industry through innovative AI solutions.

