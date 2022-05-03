TuSimple Integrates with Werner Enterprises to Support Driver-Out Operations on the Autonomous Freight Network

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, announced an advanced integration with Werner Enterprises to provide roadside service and support to customers operating in "driver-out" SAE L4 autonomous mode on the TuSimple Autonomous Freight Network (AFN).

The integration pairs Werner Enterprises' expansive roadside service network with the TuSimple Oversight system on the rapidly expanding TuSimple AFN. The TuSimple AFN is a rapidly expanding transportation network that allows freight to be moved from point to point safely and reliably employing driver-out SAE L4 autonomous trucks. The network is operational from Arizona to Florida, with over 11,200 mapped miles, and will be expanding to include major logistic routes in its next phase of development. This integration is part of the TuConnect platform, a major component of the ecosystem that comprises the AFN.

The integration is further evidence of TuSimple's mission to ensure that every carrier operating on the TuSimple AFN has the best options for its fleet to receive immediate assistance for vehicles in the event that they require expedited service. Carriers will have their choice of service and support providers, including their preferred dealership, aftermarket service provider, or a Werner Enterprises authorized service center. Werner Enterprises' nationwide network of 24/7 support will play a fundamental role in providing nationwide support to all TuSimple vehicles in operation alongside the rapidly expanding AFN. TuSimple is committed to supporting its customers as they develop plans to adopt, integrate and scale AV trucks in their fleets.

The strategic relationship with Werner Enterprises encompasses an important next stage in the development of the AFN and TuSimple driver-out commercialization. Specifically, TuSimple will be utilizing Werner Enterprises' roadside assistance services along the TuSimple AFN to support commercialization in the Texas Triangle in events that require immediate roadside service or maintenance.

"Werner Enterprises delivers world-class supply chain solutions predicated on transporting our customers' freight in a timely, responsible and safe manner," said Derek Leathers, CEO, Werner Enterprises. "TuSimple is advancing the industry and redefining the way freight moves along the TuSimple autonomous freight network. Our alliance will enable TuSimple customers to receive benchmark service and support in the event of a service issue."

"TuSimple created a SAE L4 self-driving truck that is capable of seeing, processing and reacting faster than a human driver," said Jim Mullen, Chief Administrative and Legal Officer, TuSimple. "Uncompromised safety and unparalleled service are prerequisites for driver-out operations along the TuSimple autonomous freight network. Our service alignment with Werner Enterprises assures our fleet partners of expedited, safe and efficient service and support."

TuSimple will continue to expand its range of service providers to ensure carriers receive a superior level of service and support to meet the unique needs of each individual carrier operating on the TuSimple AFN.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at www.tusimple.com .

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,500 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

