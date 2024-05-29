TuSimple Reaches Settlement Agreement With the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS: TSPH) ("TuSimple" or the "Company"), a global autonomous driving technology company, today announced it has reached a settlement agreement with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS") relating to events that occurred in 2022. These events include the temporary vacancies in the security director position and on the board's government security committee (reconstituted on January 5, 2023), and whether certain covered intellectual property was transferred contrary to the national security agreement. The settlement concludes and resolves the matters without any admission of fault by TuSimple.

"We are pleased to put these matters behind us, with CFIUS having concluded its investigation," said Cheng Lu, president and CEO of TuSimple. "This resolution enables us to better focus on implementing our next stage of development. We remain committed to collaborating closely with regulators and complying fully with our obligations to CFIUS."

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads in the U.S. and China, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at www.tusimple.com.

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings, Inc.