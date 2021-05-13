TuSimple to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced that its management team is scheduled to attend the following virtual investor conferences. Attendance at these conferences is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact your respective sales representative to register and for one-on-one meetings to secure a time.

On Thursday, May 20th , at 4:00 PM ET , management will present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference. Management will be also available one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

On Tuesday, May 25th , management will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at J.P. Morgan's 49th Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference.

On Thursday, May 27th , at 9:40 AM ET , management will present at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference. Management will also host one-on-one meetings on the same day.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, China, Japan and Europe. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready Level 4 (SAE) fully autonomous driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading proprietary AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously and consume 10% less fuel than manually driven trucks.

Visit us at www.tusimple.com, and follow us on Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Images and video can be found in our press kit at www.tusimple.com/media.

