TuSimple to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events

On Tuesday, August 10 th at 11 a.m. Hong Kong Time, management will host a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley in association with Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference.

at Hong Kong Time, management will host a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley in association with Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference. On Wednesday, August 11 th at 6:05 p.m. Eastern Time , management will host a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference.

The webcast of the presentation can be found by accessing the events page of the investor relations website at ir.tusimple.com.

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and consume 10% less fuel than manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com .

