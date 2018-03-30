The legislative effort was led by Tusk / Montgomery Philanthropies (TMP), the family foundation of venture capitalist and political strategist Bradley Tusk, along with local and national advocates. TMP focuses on funding and running anti-hunger campaigns across the country.

Bradley Tusk said: "Thanks to Governor Cuomo, Speaker Heastie, Senator Flanagan and so many members of the General Assembly, 880,000 more children will now have easy access to breakfast in school every single morning. That combats hunger, it helps them focus on their schoolwork and it proves we can be the kind of society that doesn't let people just go hungry."

In addition to today's legislative victory in New York, TMP recently worked with legislative leaders, as well as Governor Inslee, to pass school breakfast legislation in Washington. TMP has also secured the passage of similar legislation in Illinois and Pennsylvania, and is currently leading efforts in New Jersey and Tennessee.

About Tusk / Montgomery Philanthropies:

Tusk / Montgomery Philanthropies funds and runs campaigns in states across the U.S. to increase funding for anti-hunger programs like school breakfast and food stamp enrollment. They are also working to create mobile voting - enabling people to vote in elections on their phones - including a first in the nation mobile voting blockchain pilot program in West Virginia for active duty service members.

CONTACT:

Patrick Muncie

Tusk Strategies – Tusk/Montgomery Philanthropies

pmuncie@tuskstrategies.com

212-966-5161

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tusk--montgomery-philanthropies-commends-new-york-state-leaders-for-passing-breakfast-after-the-bell-proposal-in-state-budget-300622218.html

SOURCE Tusk / Montgomery Philanthropies