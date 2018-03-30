Tusk / Montgomery Philanthropies Commends New York State Leaders for Passing Breakfast After the Bell Proposal in State Budget

NEW YORK, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Tusk / Montgomery Philanthropies today commended the New York State legislature for passing the Breakfast After the Bell proposal as part of the state budget bill. Breakfast After the Bell is a crucial hunger initiative that allows for schools across the state to provide nutritious meals to students in need. As a result of today's legislative action, the program will be expanded to K-12 schools across the state, with schools having an option whether to provide the meals in the classroom before the school day begins, after first period, or through a "grab and go" option. The budget also provides state funding to help New York's schools implement the program.
The legislative effort was led by Tusk / Montgomery Philanthropies (TMP), the family foundation of venture capitalist and political strategist Bradley Tusk, along with local and national advocates. TMP focuses on funding and running anti-hunger campaigns across the country.
Bradley Tusk said: "Thanks to Governor Cuomo, Speaker Heastie, Senator Flanagan and so many members of the General Assembly, 880,000 more children will now have easy access to breakfast in school every single morning. That combats hunger, it helps them focus on their schoolwork and it proves we can be the kind of society that doesn't let people just go hungry."
In addition to today's legislative victory in New York, TMP recently worked with legislative leaders, as well as Governor Inslee, to pass school breakfast legislation in Washington. TMP has also secured the passage of similar legislation in Illinois and Pennsylvania, and is currently leading efforts in New Jersey and Tennessee.
Tusk / Montgomery Philanthropies funds and runs campaigns in states across the U.S. to increase funding for anti-hunger programs like school breakfast and food stamp enrollment. They are also working to create mobile voting - enabling people to vote in elections on their phones - including a first in the nation mobile voting blockchain pilot program in West Virginia for active duty service members.
