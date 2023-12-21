TUSK Partners Advises Dr. Butterworth in his practice sale to Squire Dental

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Partners ("TUSK") the premiere dental-focused M&A Advisor, advised Dr. Butterworth in his affiliation with Squire Dental. The transaction was led by Josh Swearingen, Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at TUSK Partners. Alex Cherniavsky and Taylor Adams spearheaded the diligence and analytics efforts for TUSK.

Dr. Butterworth's practice is a leading cosmetic and general dentistry group in Northeast Virginia. Dr. Butterworth and his team have provided premier patient-centered dental care to their surrounding community for over 35 years.

Dr. Butterworth commented, "I am absolutely thrilled with the results generated through TUSK's marketed sales process and their tenacious team. TUSK was able to generate multiple offers for our business and ultimately find the best partner for the future of our practice. My parents, Dr. Cathie Seaman and Mark Butterworth, founded the business over 35 years ago and it is my honor to continue the legacy they helped build with a new partner. I am looking forward to beginning the partnership with Squire Dental and continue growing the business."

Grant Perelman, Co-founder of Squire Dental shared, "We couldn't be more pleased with our new partnership with Dr. Butterworth's practice. Dr. Butterworth and his team have built a very successful set of practices. We are looking forward to providing our support to continue the growth trajectory the business is on."

About Squire Dental

Squire Dental is an alliance of like-minded dentists, hygienists, and other team members that are building a better dentist partnership model. We strive to provide the best possible patient experiences and clinical outcomes - and believe that the best way of doing that is by empowering our providers. We maintain complete clinical autonomy for our dental practices while supporting with back office services. For more information, visit https://squiredental.com .

About TUSK Partners 

TUSK Partners ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the dental industry. TUSK has completed over $1B of transactions across various healthcare verticals. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 125+ years of dental practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit https://tusk-partners.com.

