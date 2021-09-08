TUSK Partners advises Today's Dental Network on its recapitalization and growth capital led by HealthEdge Investment Partners & Synergistic Capital Partners.

"We were nothing but impressed with TUSK's thorough and competitive-driven process." Tweet this

"We enjoyed working with the Drs. Krause, Varone and Taylor, and managing the sale process, which resulted in strong strategic and financial buyer interest," stated Kevin Cumbus, President of TUSK Partners. "We were excited to see such a quality strategic buyer recognize the strong value that TDN offers to a new owner and to be the selected party."

Cumbus continued, "Over its history, TDN has become an industry innovator and leader in their field of dentistry. HealthEdge is the perfect partner for TDN to aid them in realizing their growth objectives as a platform for years to come, and we are excited to see what the future holds for our client in their partnership with HealthEdge."

HealthEdge Partner Scott Heberlein commented, "We are excited about the opportunity to back a dynamic, talented, and very skilled management team and partner with highly respected clinical leaders by providing the capital and operational support needed to expand and grow while providing a world-class patient experience."

The transaction was led by Kevin Cumbus, Alex Cherniavsky, and George May at TUSK Partners. Craig Woods and Dean Gould of Dykema LLP served as legal counsel to TDN. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Today's Dental Network

Today's Dental Network is a premier multi-specialty concierge dental practice network and support organization focused on providing complete turnkey practice management outsourcing solutions to a captive network of best-in-class, entrepreneurial, dentist specialists & surgeons across the Southwest Florida. The company offers a full suite of solutions and services through its centralized business office including IT systems, infrastructure & security, finance and accounting, sales & marketing solutions, human resources, risk management, legal and compliance administration, as well as acquisition and de novo practice expansion support. Today's Dental Network offers a truly integrated community network model with the depth and breadth of services and local geographic coverage to provide a true "infant-to-senior" continuum-of-care service offering through a single patient experience.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

About Synergistic Capital Partners

Synergistic Capital Partners is a healthcare-focused private equity firm led by healthcare experts and physicians with over a century of combined healthcare expertise. SCP generally invests solely in the healthcare services sector, where their investment methodology is rooted in patient-centered care and provider-centric values which has led to superior investment performance across their investment portfolio. To learn more about SCP, please visit: www.synergisticcapitalpartners.com.

About TUSK Partners

TUSK Partners ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the dental industry. TUSK has completed over $600M of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 30+ years of dental practice transaction, we offer our clients solutions that help them to achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit https://tusk-partners.com.

