Tusk Philanthropies Appoints New Director Lisa Quigley to Lead Anti-Hunger Campaigns

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tusk Philanthropies has appointed politics and policy veteran Lisa Quigley as Director of its anti-hunger work. Quigley, former Chief of Staff to Representative Jim Cooper and a long-time domestic and political expert, will be responsible for building on the Philanthropies' successful state and federal anti-hunger relief campaigns.

Quigley comes to Tusk Philanthropies with over three decades of leadership in politics and policy. She worked in the US House of Representatives for thirty years, including four members of Congress from Tennessee, Maryland and California. Quigley is a voting rights expert, and has been active for over a decade in the efforts to expand Medicaid in Tennessee. While living in Mexico in the mid-2000s, she founded a program at the Woodrow Wilson Center for International Scholars that connected US and Mexican officials on issues of bilateral concern. She has advised politicians at all levels of government, including mayors and presidential candidates.

"Lisa's experience and commitment is a perfect fit for Tusk Philanthropies," said Bradley Tusk, the founder of Tusk Philanthropies. "She will bring fresh ideas and a relentless drive to get things done. As a proven and tireless advocate in the fight against poverty, we are thrilled to have her lead this next stage of our anti-hunger work."

Tusk Philanthropies works to combat food insecurity through coordinated campaigns in states across the country and works to increase commitment to anti-hunger efforts on the federal level. Tusk Philanthropies has helped local advocacy organizations pass legislation in thirteen states that has led to more than $650 million in incremental funding to battle food insecurity. At the federal level, Tusk Philanthropies currently supports the budgetary expansion of the Community Eligibility Provision and the Summer EBT Program.

Quigley will be based in Nashville, TN and is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.

