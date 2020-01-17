Tusk Philanthropies Statement On Unanimous Passage Of Breakfast After The Bell In Massachusetts

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tusk Philanthropies applauds the Massachusetts Senate for unanimously passing An Act Regarding Breakfast After the Bell, following the unanimous House passage late last year. Thank you to Senator Sal DiDomenico and Representatives Aaron Vega and Andy Vargas for sponsoring this bill. Your leadership means that as many as 150,000 at-risk students in the state will now begin the school day with breakfast after the bell. Study after study proves what we already know: hungry kids can't learn. One in nine Massachusetts children faces food insecurity. Implementing Breakfast After the Bell makes their health and education a priority, while tapping into an estimated $25 million in USDA reimbursements every year. It is a win-win for the state.

Tusk Philanthropies, the family foundation of venture capitalist and political strategist Bradley Tusk, supported Project Bread, Massachusetts' statewide anti-hunger organization, in this legislative effort. Tusk Philanthropies has seen recent success securing Breakfast After the Bell for students in Maine, New Jersey, Tennessee, Washington, Illinois, and Pennsylvania, and expanded access to food stamps in North Carolina. For nearly 25 years, Project Bread has been partnering with the MA Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to implement breakfast after the bell programs in districts and schools across the state, and worked in partnership with the Rise and Shine coalition to support this legislative effort.

