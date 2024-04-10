TUSK Practice Sales Advises Dynamic Growth Dental in its sale to Dental365

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") the premiere healthcare M&A Advisor, advised Dynamic Growth Dental in its affiliation with Dental365. The transaction was led by Josh Swearingen, Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at TUSK Practice Sales. Alex Cherniavsky and Sam Lupton spearheaded the diligence and analytics efforts for TUSK.

Since its founding in 2018, Dynamic Growth Dental has scaled to a 9-location DSO. Dynamic Growth Dental has provided premier dental care to widespread communities in Pennsylvania.

Dr. Ryan Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of Dynamic Growth Dental, commented, "Engaging TUSK to run a marketed sales process was the best choice we could've made for our organization. TUSK was thorough in their financial and operational analysis and clearly understood our goals. TUSK's in-house analytics team and expertise in the space were crucial to our process. Our organization is thrilled with the results the TUSK team generated for us. We are looking forward to beginning the partnership with Dental365."

Dental365's Founder and CEO, Scott Asnis, shared, "We are excited to welcome the doctors and staff to the Dental365 family. I am confident that together we will build on the great success of these offices."

About Dynamic Growth Dental

Dynamic Growth Dental Support is a dental support organization (DSO) headquartered in Ephrata, PA. Founded to provide business solutions for dentists, our goals, operating principles, and ethic of service are at the heart of everything we do for our practices, their patients, and the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.dynamicgrowth.dental.

About Dental365

Founded in 2014, Dental365 is a full-service dental practice based on the concept of providing convenient and affordable dental care for the entire family. They offer modern, concierge dentistry services from board-certified specialists. Dental365 has locations throughout the New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Whether patients are seeking a cosmetic treatment such as porcelain veneers or a restorative procedure like a dental bridge, Dental365's caring doctors can help you achieve a beautiful, healthy smile. For more information, visit https://www.godental365.com/professionals.

About TUSK Practice Sales

TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the healthcare industry. TUSK has completed over $1B of healthcare transactions. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 125+ years of practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit www.TuskPracticeSales.com.

