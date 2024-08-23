TUSK Practice Sales Advises Montshire Endodontics in its sale to MB2 Dental

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") the premier healthcare-focused M&A Advisor, advised Montshire Endodontics in its partnership with MB2 Dental, a portfolio company of Charlesbank. The transaction was led by Yazen Abusad, Associate of Mergers & Acquisitions at TUSK Practice Sales. Alex Cherniavsky and Taylor Adams spearheaded the diligence and analytics efforts for TUSK.

Montshire Endodontics has provided premier endodontic care for over 14 years. The two-location group practice led by Dr. Timothy Meyers, Dr. Mikilena Hall, and Dr. Josh Gailey serves multiple communities in the Northeast, providing comprehensive endodontic care.

Dr. Timothy Meyers, Founder of Montshire Endodontics shared, "The TUSK team generated fantastic results for us. Yazen and the team's diligence during the entire process was unmatched. They understood our business, and our goals to ultimately find the right partner for our practice at the best price. We are looking forward to beginning the partnership with MB2 Dental."

Jake Berry, Chief Development Officer at MB2 Dental shared, "We are very excited for Montshire Endodontics to join the MB2 Family and our growing network of endodontic practices. The Montshire Endodontics team has had great success in private practice and they embody all that we look for in a partner. They will be a tremendous addition to our partner base in New England."

Vermont marks the 41st state that MB2 Dental operates in.

About Montshire Endodontics

Montshire Endodontics was founded in 2010 as a single location in Lebanon, NH, and later expanded to a second location in Barre, VT. Montshire Endodontics prides itself in providing premier and personalized endodontic care to its community. For more information, visit: www.montshireendo.com

About MB2 Dental

Dallas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind dental partnership organization founded in 2007 and led by dentist and entrepreneur Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva. MB2 Dental was the first group to introduce the DPO model when it was born from Dr. Villanueva's practice. Designed to preserve the integrity of the dental profession in a rapidly consolidating market, MB2 Dental empowers dentists to preserve their profession by ensuring autonomy and providing resources and support to its doctor partners. Since its founding, MB2 Dental has partnered with more than 700 general and specialty dental practices across 41 states.

About TUSK Practice Sales

TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the healthcare industry. TUSK has completed over $1B of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 125+ years of practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit www.TuskPracticeSales.com.

