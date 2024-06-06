TUSK Practice Sales advises Rockville Centre for Dentistry on its affiliation to MB2 Dental

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") the premiere healthcare-focused M&A Advisor, advised Rockville Centre For Dentistry in its affiliation with MB2 Dental. The transaction was led by Yazen Abusad, Associate of Mergers & Acquisitions at TUSK Practice Sales. Alex Cherniavsky spearheaded the diligence and analytics efforts for TUSK.

Under the leadership of Dr. Keith Hasday, Rockville Centre For Dentistry has served the Rockville Centre community for over 30 years. Dr. Hasday and his staff pride themselves on providing premier personalized dental care to patients in a safe and patient-friendly environment.

Dr. Keith Hasday, Founder of Rockville Centre For Dentistry, commented, "TUSK understood the nuances of my business and my goals in pursuing a partnership. The TUSK team delivered fantastic results for my business and personal goals. Yazen and Alex's expertise and negotiation skills were integral to ensuring I maximized the value of my practice and found the right partner. I'm elated to be joining MB2's network of practices."

Jake Berry, Chief Development Officer of MB2 Dental said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hasday and the Rockville Centre for Dentistry team to the MB2 Dental Family. Dr. Hasday has built an amazing multi-doctor, multi-specialty practice, and we are excited to welcome him into our incredible group of doctor partners on Long Island."

About Rockville Centre For Dentistry

Rockville Centre For Dentistry has served the Rockville Centre, NY community for over 30 years. Dr. Hasday and his staff provide premier personalized care to patients in a safe and sterile environment. For more information, visit https://rockvillecentrefordentistry.com

About MB2Dental

MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind dental partnership organization founded in 2007 and led by dentist and entrepreneur Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva.

MB2 Dental's model is designed to preserve the integrity of the dental profession in a rapidly consolidating market. The Company empowers dentists to preserve their profession by ensuring clinical autonomy and providing resources and support to its doctor owners.

Since its founding, MB2 Dental has partnered with nearly 700 general and specialty dental practices across 40 states. The Company has undergone two recapitalization events, most recently partnering with private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners in 2021. For more information, visit https://mb2dental.com/about/

About TUSK Practice Sales

TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the healthcare industry. TUSK has completed over $1B of healthcare transactions. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit www.TuskPracticeSales.com

