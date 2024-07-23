TUSK Practice Sales Advises Tindall Orthodontics in its partnership with Southern Orthodontic Partners, a portfolio company of Shore Capital Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") the premiere healthcare-focused M&A Advisor, advised Tindall Orthodontics in its affiliation with Southern Orthodontic Partners, a portfolio company of Shore Capital Partners. The transaction was led by Kevin Sauer, Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at TUSK. Alex Cherniavsky and Sam Lupton spearheaded the diligence and analytics efforts for TUSK.

Under the leadership of Dr. Mark Tindall, Tindall Orthodontics is a leading orthodontic practice in the greater Manhattan, Kansas area. Tindall Orthodontics has provided premier and modern orthodontic care to surrounding communities for over 19 years.

Dr. Mark Tindall, Owner of Tindall Orthodontics, commented, "The TUSK team was phenomenal throughout the entire process. I was thrilled with the results the TUSK team achieved for me, my family, and my practice. Having a seasoned team of experts is an absolute must for anyone looking to sell their life's work. I'm looking forward to the beginning of the partnership with Southern Orthodontic Partners. "

Jeremy Garner, Chief Development Officer at Southern Orthodontic Partners shared, "We couldn't be more pleased with our new partnership with Tindall Orthodontics. Dr. Mark Tindall has built a thriving business dedicated to providing premier orthodontic care. SOP is looking forward to supporting Dr. Tindall and the Tindall Orthodontics team as they continue on their growth trajectory."

About Tindall Orthodontics

Tindall Orthodontics was founded in 2004 by Dr. Mark Tindall. The practice serves Manhattan, Kansas, and surrounding communities. Dr. Mark Tindall and the Tindall Orthodontics team are dedicated to providing premier orthodontic care. For more information, visit https://www.tindallortho.com

About Southern Orthodontic Partners

Southern Orthodontic Partners provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to orthodontic professionals, enabling clinicians to focus on providing the highest quality of clinical care. Partner doctors maintain their brand and local autonomy while benefiting from investments in growth, technology infrastructure, and human capital. Southern Orthodontic Partners is a Certified Great Place to Work. For more information, visit https://southernop.com .

About TUSK Practice Sales

TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the healthcare industry. TUSK has completed over $1B of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 125+ years of practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit www.TuskPracticeSales.com

SOURCE TUSK Practice Sales