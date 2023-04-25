Tusk Strategies Adds Bernadette Carrillo, Former U.S. Commerce Government Affairs Director, to DC Practice Helmed by Cristóbal Alex

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building off a decade of guiding the world's fastest-growing start-ups through major regulatory and public affairs challenges, today, Tusk Strategies announced it has hired Bernadette Carrillo as a Managing Director, who is joining the firm after most recently serving as Director of Intergovernmental Affairs in the Office of the Secretary at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

While serving in the Commerce Department, Carrillo oversaw relationships with Governors and Mayors for the department while devising and executing on the strategic direction for intergovernmental affairs for the Secretary and managed the department's state and local priorities in coordination with White House to advance President Biden's priorities across the country. Carrillo also led the coordination efforts across the department on national rollouts for the Good Jobs Challenge, Build Back Better Challenge, Internet for All, and the Capital Readiness Program. Bernadette also played a critical role in engaging Governors to help pass the CHIPS and Science Act and the state and local incentives that underscores the recent notice of funding.

"We're incredibly excited Bernadette is joining our team," said Cristóbal Alex, Head of Tusk's DC Office. "Her experience in government, talents as a political strategist and public affairs insight will be invaluable to the entire Tusk team as our firm continues to grow and take on new challenges across the country. The entire Tusk team is eager to work with Bernadette and build on our success in creating and executing interdisciplinary campaigns for the world's leading disruptors in tech, finance, transportation, healthcare, and countless other industries."

Prior to her service in the Commerce Department, Carrillo served as Director of Strategic Partnerships at the Economic Development Administration, Senior Associate Director in the Office of Presidential Personnel at the White House, Agency Outreach and Appointments Lead for the Biden-Harris Transition Team, and as Senior Government Affairs Manager at PepsiCo.

Carrillo will create and execute strategies in every area of public affairs, including public policy and advocacy, public relations, building partnerships for the firm and its clients, and growing the firm's nationwide reach by launching a Washington D.C. office alongside Executive Vice President Cristóbal Alex.

Tusk Strategies was founded by venture capitalist, philanthropist and political strategist Bradley Tusk and is now led by CEO Chris Coffey. To learn more about Tusk Strategies, visit tuskstrategies.com.

