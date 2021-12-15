TUT Fitness Group Deploys Omnae Supply Chain Management Software; Has Inventory To Deliver Holiday Gift Purchases On Time

Proprietary SaaS Software Connects Brands and Manufacturers

on One Inter-Connected Supply Web

Key Highlights:

TUT Fitness Group deploys Omnae supply chain management software

Inter-connected Omnae supply web allows for multi-vendor sourcing, purchase order management, and other production efficiencies and quality improvements

TUT has product inventory to fulfill holiday gift purchases in USA and Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TUT Fitness Group Inc. (TSXV: GYM) ("TUT") announces that it has deployed a supply chain management solution from Omnae to ensure optimal vendor sourcing, production management, and timely delivery of its internationally-patented fitness equipment. Customers can feel certain that their gift purchases will be delivered in time for the holidays.

Omnae is a proprietary SaaS software that connects brands and manufacturers in one inter-connected supply web. The software platform supports vendor discovery and sourcing, purchase order management, design and production cycles, multi-tier inter-company collaboration, quality management, performance data & analytics, and even ESG compliance.

While supply chain shortages are plaguing many fitness equipment makers and limiting their ability to deliver products to consumers, TUT Fitness Group has products stocked in both its USA and Canadian warehouses available to fulfill and ship gift orders in plenty of time for holiday delivery.

"By investing in proper supply chain optimization and controls, we are able to maintain a competitive edge and deliver on customer expectations," said Rob Smith, CEO of TUT Fitness Group Inc.

"It has been a pleasure working with the TUT Fitness team to get their supply chain dialed in for scale and reliability," said Scott Lionello, President and Co-Founder of Omnae Technologies Inc.

LICENSING, SALES & DISTRIBUTION:

TUT Fitness products feature internationally patented, stackable TUT Plates™ resistance bands as the core element in both its TUT Trainer™ Tower and TUT Rower™, which are being marketed and sold into the $10.7 billion market for home gym equipment. TUT Fitness Group is further revolutionizing the home gym market by licensing its stackable resistance band technology to other equipment manufacturers.

Parties interested in resale, wholesale, regional and international distribution and licensing should contact Mark Addison, Director of Strategic Sales & Partnerships



ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT is a Vancouver-based Canadian manufacturer of high-performance fitness products. The company has designed, patented, and manufactured one of the world's smallest (11.6 lbs), and most affordable high-performance home gyms. Incorporated in 2018, TUT is an emerging player in the connected Home Gym and Fit Tech hardware space, targeting the US$10.7B Global Home Exercise Equipment Market1 and Online Fitness Market, expected to be US$30B by 20262.

TUT's patented, industry-first, stackable resistance bands (TUT Plates™) allow the user to increase or decrease resistance loads with up to 200 lbs of resistance. Utilized in both the TUT Trainer™ Tower and TUT Rower™, this new breakthrough in functional strength and cardio training incorporates Time Under Tension to target every muscle group without the added pressure to joints or tendons, optimizing workouts, and raising the bar for personal home gyms.

For further information please contact:

[email protected]

Rob Smith

CEO, TUT Fitness Group Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the RBC PayPlan, TUT Fitness Group licensing its technology, expectations and outcomes from the TUT Fitness Group's patented technology, development of technologies, customer demand for TUT Fitness Group's products, the updates to TUT products, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, security threats, and dependence on key personnel and including those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment and technology failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, exchange rate fluctuations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

