TUT Fitness Gym Featured In 'Touch Of Modern' Ecommerce Marketplace - Promoted to 18+ Million Private Members

Key Highlights:

TUT Fitness Group begins retail distribution deal with Touch of Modern

The deal features TUT Trainer ™ and TUT Rower ™ gym equipment in featured promotions marketed to a private member audience of 18+ million potential customers throughout North America

™ ™ The TUT Trainer gym equipment incorporates internationally-patented TUT Plate™ resistance bands, which replace expensive and bulky iron weights and promise to revolutionize the $9.5 billion home gym market

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AAJ Capital 2 Corp. (TSXV: AAJC.P) ("AAJ") is pleased to announce that TUT Fitness Group Limited ("TUT") signed an exclusive distribution deal with Touch of Modern to promote the TUT Trainer™ and TUT Rower™ exercise equipment to a marketplace of 18+ million consumers.

Touch Of Modern is a members-only ecommerce website with a following of affluent, college-educated, Millennial and Gen-Z adults residing in the major metropolitan areas of the United States. The site features premium brands and products that target urban professionals with sleek designs and upscale quality. The company has earned an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and was named one of the 500 fastest growing private companies in America by the Inc. 5000 for two consecutive years.

"The audience demographic for Touch Of Modern members aligns perfectly with the target consumer of TUT exercise equipment. Our exclusive deal gives TUT products a featured position in Touch of Modern promotions and will give us exposure to more than 18 million potential customers," said Rob Smith, Chief Executive Officer, of TUT Fitness Group.

TUT Fitness equipment features the internationally-patented TUT Plate™ resistance bands as the core element in both its TUT Trainer™ Tower and TUT Rower™, which are being marketed and sold into the $9.5 billion market for home gym equipment1.

ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT is a private British Columbia based company that has designed, patented and manufactured one of the world's smallest and most affordable high-performance home gyms. Incorporated in 2018, TUT is an emerging player in the connected Home Gym and Fit Tech hardware space, targeting the US$9.5B Global Home Exercise Equipment Market1 and Online Fitness Market, expected to be US$30B by 20262. At 32 pounds, TUT's flagship products, the TUT TrainerTM and TUT Rower™ are lightweight and more affordable than other alternatives. TUT's proprietary "Time Under Tension" technology creates more load on the muscles than conventional training and cardio machines, while placing less pressure on joints and tendons. The net result is a higher caloric burn and a better workout than comparable machines.

The trading in the shares of AAJ is presently halted and will remain so until the transaction with TUT Fitness Group is completed and approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include completion of the proposed transaction with TUT Fitness Group and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, TUT Fitness Group licensing its technology, expectations and outcomes from the TUT Fitness Group's patented technology, development of technologies, customer demand for TUT Fitness Group's products, the expected outcomes from the Touch of Modern ecommerce marketplace, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, security threats, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, exchange rate fluctuations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

__________________________ 1 Source ReportLinker https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/07/30/2070103/0/en/Home-Fitness-Equipment-Global-Market-Report-2020-30-Covid-19-Implications-and-Growth.html 2 Source: Global Market Insights, Inc. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/09/24/2098446/0/en/Online-Fitness-Market-growth-predicted-at-30-through-2026-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

There can be no assurance that the proposed Transaction will be completed or, if completed, will be successful.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

