Tutera Medical and SottoPelle® CEO CarolAnn Tutera Featured in PHOENIX Magazine's 2026 Best of the Valley Special Issue as "The Face of Hormone Replacement Therapy"

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutera Medical is proud to announce that its CEO, CarolAnn Tutera, has been featured in the 2026 PHOENIX Magazine Best of the Valley Special Issue as "The Face of Hormone Replacement Therapy." The recognition highlights CarolAnn's decades-long commitment to advancing patient education, innovation, and personalized care in bio-identical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT).

CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle & Tutera Medical

A respected leader in the field of hormone health, CarolAnn Tutera has dedicated her career to helping individuals achieve healthier, more vibrant lives through science-backed wellness solutions. As CEO of Tutera Medical and SottoPelle®, she has played a pivotal role in raising awareness of personalized hormone optimization and educating both patients and healthcare professionals about the benefits of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy.

The PHOENIX Magazine feature recognizes CarolAnn's passion for empowering individuals to take charge of their health through customized treatment plans focused on longevity, vitality, and overall well-being. Her leadership has helped position Tutera Medical as a trusted name in hormone replacement therapy, serving patients nationwide with an emphasis on individualized care and clinical excellence.

"This recognition is a reflection of our entire team's commitment to helping patients live healthier, fuller lives," said CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of Tutera Medical. "Our mission has always been to educate, innovate, and provide personalized care that empowers people to feel their best at every stage of life."

The feature also highlights CarolAnn's continued dedication to advancing the field through education and physician training, helping healthcare providers implement evidence-based hormone therapy protocols that improve patient outcomes.

Being recognized in PHOENIX Magazine's prestigious Best of the Valley 2026 issue further reinforces Tutera Medical's reputation as a leader in hormone health and wellness especially utilizing the SottoPelle Method.

For more information about Tutera Medical and its personalized hormone replacement therapy programs, visit tuteramedical.com or SottoPelleTherapy.com.

Media Contact

Tutera Medical

Phone: 480-874-1515

Website: tuteramedical.com

Email: [email protected]

About Tutera Medical

Tutera Medical is a leading provider of personalized bio-identical hormone replacement therapy and wellness solutions dedicated to helping patients achieve optimal health, vitality, and longevity. Through individualized treatment plans, patient education, and physician training, Tutera Medical continues to set the standard for excellence in hormone optimization and healthy aging.

About CarolAnn Tutera & SottoPelle®

Founded on a commitment to individualized treatment, the SottoPelle® Method remains a global leader in bio-identical hormone pellet therapy and hormone optimization, advancing brain health, mental wellness, and graceful aging. The company's multi-patented dosing protocols and emphasis on ongoing provider education have set new benchmarks in the industry for over three decades.

SOURCE SottoPelle®