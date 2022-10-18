The rebirth of the Tutnese Language

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutnese is the great language of the ancestors of American Tans Atlantic Slavery. It was used as a covert language to teach English. This is a beautiful gem for African Americans a treasure of its sort, that should be preserved.

Tutnese Language Course By Akan Takruri

"I took it upon myself to put together an educational book that teaches Tutnese in the same way that American English is taught in public schools. So it is equipped with written sentence translation, multiple choice questions, and reading comprehension. Each section has vocabulary words and is equipped with a story written in English first then followed by the Tutnese version. The course is great for all ages and is a perfect skill to teach your kids, so that they can carry it on to their kids." - Akan Takruri

Tutnese Language has hit a spike in the recent years. With the FBA movement, many African Americans have developed awareness and interest in the ancient language. With movements like ADOS and FBA the language is being spread more than ever. This is a perfect time for learning the language when it is at its most popular state.

The course is found on Amazon.com and most retail book stores. The price for the course is $115.

About The Author Akan Takruri

Akan Takruri is an Author and researcher of many African History and research books. He focuses on Anthropology Language, cultural practices, and African Migrations. You can find all of his books on most book retail store sites.

Amazon.com

100 African Religions Before Slavery and Colonization

Our True Black History Who Were the Hebrew Israelites

Egypts Language connections to other African tribes

Akan Takuris can be reached on Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/akantakruri

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Akan Takruri