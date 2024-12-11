Tutor Doctor Becomes First Global Tutoring Franchise to Partner with MindPrint Learning

Leading Tutoring Franchise Introduces Cognitive Assessments to Enhance Student Learning Worldwide

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor Doctor, the leader in one-to-one private tutoring, announces its global partnership with the world-class brand MindPrint Learning. As the only K12 solution that uses objective cognitive data to teach students how they learn best, MindPrint offers personalized strategies based on each student's learning strengths and needs.

This partnership marks the first time MindPrint has partnered with an international tutoring company, making this a significant milestone for both brands as they work together to provide the best possible services for students of all ages and abilities.

"At Tutor Doctor, we're committed to helping students achieve academic success by understanding not just what they are learning but how they learn best," said Frank Milner, President of Tutor Doctor. "This partnership with MindPrint gives our franchisees access to cutting-edge, one-of-a-kind cognitive data and resources that will enable our tutors to better support students, in turn helping them reach their full potential."

The Partnership:

Tutor Doctor franchisees, tutors, and students worldwide now have access to MindPrint assessments, which use cognitive data to better understand learner variability. MindPrint assessments evaluate nine key cognitive skills in the areas of executive functions, reasoning, memory, and processing that influence performance across all academic subjects and impact standardized test scores. MindPrint identifies areas of giftedness as well as potential learning barriers.

In addition to offering key insights into each student's capacities, MindPrint also offers personalized strategies to support students across academic subjects, giving tutors a variety of tools to individualize instruction. MindPrint provides unparalleled insights to ensure every student meets their academic goals and rediscovers the joy of learning.

How it Works:

The MindPrint assessment was developed through 20+ years of research by University of Pennsylvania's School of Medicine in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health and is trusted by leading institutions like NASA. Originally designed for adults, it was later adapted to support students aged 8 to 21. Designed for convenience, the assessment can be taken at home in about an hour, with flexibility for breaks or multiple sessions to accommodate younger students or those with learning differences. Near immediate results allow tutors to apply insights and strategies the very same day, so parents and students no longer need to wait to get the personalized support they need.

"We're excited to partner with Tutor Doctor to expand MindPrint's cognitive assessments to students across the globe," said Nancy Weinstein, CEO of MindPrint Learning. "This partnership equips Tutor Doctor's franchisees and tutors with key insights to further personalize their teaching methods, focusing on each student's unique learning strengths. Tutor Doctor franchisees are positioned to help students thrive beyond what traditional tutoring methods can offer."

A Benefit for Students, Tutors, and Franchisees:

Each student's MindPrint, like their fingerprint, is unique. The knowledge gained from these assessments equips students with self-awareness, helping them become more motivated and independent learners. Understanding their cognitive strengths builds confidence and fosters a sense of enthusiasm and motivation towards learning.

This partnership aligns with Tutor Doctor's holistic approach to education and empowers tutors to further enhance their personalized learning plans. By focusing on each student's unique strengths while addressing areas for improvement, tutors can deliver even more impactful educational support. The partnership also provides tremendous value for Tutor Doctor franchisees by enhancing the breadth of their service offerings.

About Tutor Doctor

With hundreds of territories across 5 continents, Tutor Doctor was named the No. 1 In-Home Tutoring Franchise by Entrepreneur.com since 2016, and the brand has ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 Franchise 500® for the 12th year in a row. Founded as an alternative to the "one-to-many" teaching model most extra-curricular learning centers offer, Tutor Doctor provides a personalized one-to-one, in-home and online tutoring service to students of all ages. Now with offices internationally, the Tutor Doctor vision is becoming a reality, positively impacting students and their families worldwide. With the belief that all students can achieve academic success through two components – academic foundation building and academic discipline – Tutor Doctor will continue to lead the private tutoring industry. For more information on Tutor Doctor, please visit www.tutordoctor.com. To find out about franchise opportunities, please visit, www.tutordoctorfranchise.com.

