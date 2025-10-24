Tutor.com Honored with 2025 CODiE Award for Best Customer Experience Solution for Education

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor.com, a leading innovator in online tutoring and education solutions, today announced that it has been named a CODiE Award Winner for Best Customer Experience Solution for Education: LEO® by Tutor.com.

The CODiE™ Awards celebrate companies that are transforming the education landscape with innovative technology, impactful learning solutions, and measurable results for students and institutions.

The Best Customer Experience Solution for Education category recognizes excellence in developing products, platforms, or services that enhance engagement, support, and satisfaction for students, educators, and administrators — with a focus on seamless user experiences, personalization, and efficient service delivery.

Tutor.com's LEO® platform promotes achievement for learners of all ages and stages—and centralizes scheduling, student progress information, and analytics for institutional partners.

"We are deeply honored that Tutor.com has once again been recognized with a CODiE Award," said John Calvello, Chief Institutional Officer at Tutor.com. "This recognition affirms our long-standing commitment to delivering exceptional experiences in partnership with educators and institutions dedicated to student success. With more than 28 million tutoring sessions delivered, we remain steadfast in our mission to innovate and empower learners everywhere."

This year's recognition builds on Tutor.com's record of CODiE success, including wins for Best Student Experience (2024, 2022), Best Customer Experience (2023), and Best Education Platform (2021).

"The CODiE Awards celebrate the visionaries shaping the future of technology," said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards. "This year's winners exemplify how innovation, leadership, and purpose can come together to create solutions that move industries forward and make a lasting impact."

The CODiE Awards honor excellence and innovation across the technology landscape. Each product undergoes a rigorous evaluation by expert judges and industry peers based on innovation, impact, and overall value.

Produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) — the principal trade association for the software, education, media, and digital content industries — the CODiE Awards are recognized as the premier awards program for software and information technology. They remain the only peer-reviewed awards program in the industry.



A full list of the 2025 CODiE Award winners can be found at www.codieawards.com/winners.

About Tutor.com

Since its incorporation in 2000, Tutor.com has delivered over 28 million online tutoring and homework help sessions to students of all ages. With a team of more than 4,000 rigorously vetted tutors, the company provides on-demand academic support in a wide range of subjects, as well as targeted high-dosage tutoring solutions. Tutor.com's mission is to catalyze achievement in schools and communities. The company powers tutoring and homework programs for public and private institutions, including colleges and universities, K–12 schools and districts, and libraries nationwide. Headquartered in New York City, Tutor.com and its affiliate, The Princeton Review®, are U.S.–owned and operated. (The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University.)

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed awards program recognizing excellence in business and education technology. Since 1986, the CODiEs have celebrated thousands of products, services, and solutions for their innovation, impact, and contributions to shaping the future of the industry.

About the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA)

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) is the leading professional organization connecting more than 700 companies across data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology. SIIA members develop software that addresses today's global challenges, power the world's financial markets, deliver critical business intelligence, and innovate for better healthcare and wellness outcomes.

