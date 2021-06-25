Tutor.com Recognized by SIIA as Best Education Platform for PK-20

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor.com, one of the world's largest online tutoring services, announced that its Learning Suite was named Best Education Platform for PK–20 of 2021 as part of the annual Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE™ Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.

"We are thankful for this recognition from SIIA and our ed tech peers," said Sandi White, SVP, Institutional, Tutor.com. "We are honored to partner with schools and districts, higher education institutions, libraries, organizations, and the U.S. military to help students build confidence and close knowledge gaps—and we are dedicated to scaling the human connection, one learner at a time."

The Tutor.com Learning Suite offers learners 24/7, on-demand access to 1-to-1 tutoring in 250+ subjects; drop-off review for writing, math problems, cover letters, and resumes; video lessons for math/ELA and AP® subjects; The Princeton Review SAT®/ACT® test prep resources as well as practice tests for the GMAT®, GRE®, and MCAT® and practice quizzes for ASVAB, math, science, and English. Tutor.com's 3,000+ rigorously vetted expert tutors provide academic and career support—whenever and wherever students need it. In post-session surveys, learners write that Tutor.com is "a lifesaver," "amazing," "excellent"—and "very helpful, especially during COVID times."

Tutor.com is a previous CODiE Award recipient. The company is also a multiyear Modern Library Awards Platinum honoree, UNLV Community Partner Award recipient, Council of College and Military Educators Corporate Award recipient, Parents' Choice Award winner, and EdTech Cool Tool Awards finalist.

"Congratulations to the 2021 Ed Tech CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of innovative Ed Tech products and services, and this year's class takes a special place among the many amazing products recognized across the 35-year history of the CODiE Awards."

SIIA, the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement in light of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Forty-five awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie .

Details about the winning products can be found at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners .

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Tutor.com

Since its incorporation in 2000, Tutor.com has delivered more than 20 million one-to-one online tutoring and homework help sessions to students. The company's more than 3,000 vetted and qualified tutors provide learning assistance that is available 24/7 in a wide variety of subjects. The company's mission is to help all learners realize their full potential through personalized, one-to-one instruction and guidance. Tutor.com powers tutoring and homework help programs for the U.S. Department of Defense Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Program, colleges and universities, K–12 school districts, state and local libraries, and companies offering employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, Tutor.com is an affiliate of The Princeton Review, an education services company not affiliated with Princeton University. Follow Tutor.com on Twitter @tutordotcom, Facebook @TutorDotCom, and LinkedIn @Tutor.com.

AP® and SAT® are trademarks registered by the College Board, which is not affiliated with, and does not endorse, Tutor.com or this product. All tests are registered trademarks of their respective owners. None of the trademark holders is affiliated with Tutor.com or this product.

WEBSITE: www.tutor.com

SOURCE Tutor.com

Related Links

https://www.tutor.com/

