Tutor.com's AI Tool and LEO Platform Named 2024 Product of the Year Award Winners by Campus Technology and THE Journal

Together with Education Services Giant The Princeton Review, Leading Tutoring Organization Recognized for Innovations in AI and On-Demand Tutoring

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor.com today announced that, together with affiliate The Princeton Review®, it has been named a winner in the Product of the Year Awards for 2024 by Campus Technology and THE Journal. Both publications are part of Converge360, a division of 1105 Media.

The award programs honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in the transformation of education technology. This year, 13 brands were recognized by Campus Technology and 17 by THE Journal.

Tutor.com and The Princeton Review's AI-based tools for tutoring were honored with a Platinum Award by both Campus Technology and THE Journal. On-Demand Tutoring, delivered via the award-winning proprietary platform LEO®, received a Gold Award from both publications.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our innovative products and services," said Robert Batten, Chief Executive Officer of Tutor.com and The Princeton Review. "With a decades-long track record of delivering technology solutions to help students realize their academic potential, we are dedicated to launching products that aid and inspire learners everywhere."

"Our 2024 Product Award winners are being recognized for their vital contributions to enhancing teaching, learning, and administration in the education field," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology and THE Journal. "Congratulations to the outstanding products and solutions that have made a remarkable difference this year."

Drawing on instructional methodology honed over the course of more than 27 million tutoring sessions, Tutor.com and The Princeton Review purpose-built AI tools that provide encouraging, empowering, effective, and timely support—and ensure the highest quality of every session. The "Ask LEO" chatbot provides tutor-like responsiveness, using Socratic questioning and scaffolding to help students address challenging assignments with increasing independence. The AI essay review and AI college admissions essay counseling tools provide constructive feedback nearly instantaneously, allowing students to hone their writing and resubmit their work as often as needed.

"We have also launched a proprietary in-house AI tool to further enhance the best-in-class quality control process that has long been a hallmark of our services," said Batten. "All of our AI tools were developed to help students get fast, encouraging, and impactful support that empowers them to refine and improve their own work—by the experts who have been helping students achieve success for decades."

Students whose K–12 and higher education institutions offer these services can access the trusted AI tools on the LEO platform, which centralizes the scheduling, delivery, and analytics for a wide range of student support services—including the award-winning On-Demand Tutoring service.

With single sign-on through their institutions' learning management systems or platforms, students can access On-Demand Tutoring in 250+ subjects, including many bilingual offerings, along with other synchronous, asynchronous, and self-paced tools, including test prep from The Princeton Review.

In two recent independent effectiveness studies, this On-Demand Tutoring service was shown to meet ESSA Level II evidence requirements for positive impacts on student outcomes, including improved student grades and attendance.

Powered by LEO's robust scheduling tools, interactive classroom, and data engine, both of these products of the year drive student success. "For all of our programs, teachers as well as administrators can access robust, real-time data and analytics about student learning engagements," added Batten. "They can refer students for tutoring, chart progress, and even receive real-time early intervention alerts. We are proud to have architected products that improve education at scale."

A full list of winners can be found at Campus Technology and THE Journal, respectively.

About Tutor.com

Since its incorporation in 2000, Tutor.com has delivered more than 27 million online tutoring and homework help sessions to students. The company's more than 4,000 vetted and qualified tutors provide learning assistance that is available 24/7 in a wide variety of subjects. The company's mission is to instill hope, advance equity, and catalyze achievement in schools and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Tutor.com is an affiliate of The Princeton Review, an education services company not affiliated with Princeton University. Follow Tutor.com on X (formerly Twitter) @tutordotcom, Facebook @TutorDotCom, and LinkedIn @Tutor.com.

About The Princeton Review

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admissions services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school–bound students as well as working professionals achieve their education and career goals through its many education services and products. These include online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors; online resources; more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House; and dozens of categories of school rankings. Founded in 1981, The Princeton Review is now in its 44th year. The company's Tutor.com brand is one of the largest online tutoring services in the U.S. It comprises a community of thousands of tutors who have delivered more than 27 million tutoring sessions. The Princeton Review is headquartered in New York, NY. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit PrincetonReview.com and the company's Media Center. Follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) @ThePrincetonRev and Instagram @theprincetonreview.

About Converge360

For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security, and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.

About Campus Technology

Campus Technology addresses topics and trends relevant to higher education IT and administrative decision-makers who are experiencing disruptive challenges around IT infrastructure, data management, evolving instructional environments, emerging tech, and more.

About THE Journal

THE Journal (pronounced T.H.E.) is an education technology news website for influential, senior-level decision-makers in K-12 education technology at the school, district, and state levels.

