TutorFi Launches The ETC Experience to Help Leaders Create SOP's Quickly and Add Accountability to Ensure Employees Get It Done

GOLDEN, Colo., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the early days of business school, every entrepenuer & manager knows that standard operating procedures (SOP's) are required to run a successful business. Some of the greatest business books of all time like eMyth teach the importance of defining processes and creating a handbook of SOP's for employees.

For years, the biggest names in technology have tried and tried again to create project management & learning management software (LMS) that could help employees complete each procedure. Those same companies attempted to train their client's to not only use their software, but also think like leaders and define company procedures so training could produce results.

Sadly, leaders never got a chance to rise to the occasion and create meaningful training programs that produced those measurable results known as KPI's (key performance indicators).

The reason this couldn't be done is because there was not a solution out there that had real accountability built in to it. Quizzes that managers don't review and videos that someone supposedly watched are NOT real accountability.

Real accountability requires evidence that each procedure was completed as instructed and that evidence must be reviewed by a manager every step of the way.

Without accountability in place, leaders can't think like true leaders. Instead, they are forced to create programs out of fear that never have a KPI attached to them or a way to measure their true success.

For example, there are plenty of sales training programs within companies, but none that teach sales reps to sell X units per week, month or year. Why? Because the leader in charge is scared to create a program with a KPI attached without real accountability.

When leaders can name their programs around the results their company needs (example:How To Sell 10 Units Per Day From Incoming Calls), the entire dynamic of how that company operates will forever change and they will never go back to their old way of operating.

As a result, companies who adapt to this new way of corporate training can enjoy more revenue, efficiencies and productivity by their employee's than ever before. The best part says Scott Palat, CEO of TutorFi is that "Top level managers can watch the results of each department get done from anywhere. This is true freedom for everyone involved including the employee who is guided to hit KPI's that matter.

The ETC Experience can transform any company who has the guts to name their training programs around results that matter. As of today, ETC Software is the only LMS with real accountability built in and if your company wants to experience more revenue, efficiency and productivity, start your journey and begin the ETC Experience immediately."

To learn more, go to https://www.ETCSoftwareSolutions.com

Media contact:

Scott Palat

214945@email4pr.com

4126702533

SOURCE TutorFi

Related Links

https://www.ETCSoftwareSolutions.com

