TutorMe Donates $100,000 in Tutoring Services to Racine Unified School District

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe , the online tutoring solution of the future, announced today that after a nationwide call for applicants, the team selected Racine Unified School District (RUSD) in Wisconsin to receive $100,000 worth of tutoring services. This donation provides the students of Racine Unified free 24/7 access to live tutors in more than 300 subjects to support learning recovery from school closures and remote learning due to the pandemic as well as address existing learning gaps.

According to Janell Decker, the deputy chief academic officer, some RUSD students are entering high school behind in reading and math, especially after the past year and a half, with so much disruption to the educational environment. RUSD is looking for additional resources and supports to ensure all students are on track. Instead of taking up state-mandated instructional time for added interventions, Decker said, "TutorMe can easily be incorporated into various times during and outside the school day, so this will help us tremendously!"

TutorMe's network of more than 15,000 tutors will help address learning losses due to school closures and other disruptions during the past academic year. Participating schools in RUSD have received implementation support to get their staff and students comfortable with the TutorMe platform, which students will access via Chromebooks provided by the district.

"At a time when the quality of students' education can depend on their financial resources, I am honored to offer on-demand academic support to students who need and deserve a level playing field," said Myles Hunter, co-founder and CEO of TutorMe. "With many families facing economic difficulties and other trauma, Racine Unified is going the extra mile to support its community. TutorMe is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these devoted educators and administrators."

Decker concluded, "We're deeply grateful for this donation. Our students deserve the best, and after all the disruptions we've seen over the past 18 months, access to TutorMe will help them learn both in and out of the classroom. We look forward to implementing it during study halls, station rotations, and after school to meet our students where they are and get them where we want them to be."

Racine Unified students can access TutorMe through ClassLink. To learn more about TutorMe, visit tutorme.com.

About TutorMe

Based in Los Angeles, TutorMe is a leading provider of online tutoring. TutorMe, a subsidiary of Zovio, offers a complete strategic partnership, qualified to provide premium online tutoring to academic institutions of all types and successfully improve student retention. Their platform connects a student with a highly qualified online tutor in under 30 seconds using a matching system powered by AI. Students learn via their advanced lesson space, featuring video chat, screen-sharing, virtual whiteboards, and much more. They also offer fully-animated online test preparation courses. To learn more, visit TutorMe.com .

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com .

