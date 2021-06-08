TutorMe Honored as a Double Gold Stevie® Award Winner in the 2021 American Business Awards®

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe , the online tutoring solution of the future, was named the winner of two Gold Stevie® Awards. TutorMe Co-founders Myles Hunter and Victor Kotseruba received the Gold Stevie for Founding Team of the Year – Consumer Services Industries. TutorMe also received the Gold Stevie for Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year – Up to 100 Employees.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," more than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's winners. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher.

"Our goal when building TutorMe was to connect students with qualified tutors so that they would never feel lost," said TutorMe Co-founder and CEO Myles Hunter. "Thanks to subject matter experts on TutorMe, during COVID-19, students have been able to access one-on-one 24/7 academic support wherever they may be learning."

"This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are a testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30," added Gallagher.

More than 3,800 nominations–a record number–from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About TutorMe

TutorMe is the online tutoring solution of the future—as a leading provider of online tutoring, the platform connects students with highly qualified tutors in, on average, less than 30 seconds. TutorMe provides instruction via video chat, screen sharing, and virtual whiteboards archived for future reference. They work with learners and parents from K–12 to higher education, either directly or through partnerships with academic institutions or via employer-provided benefits. TutorMe is part of the Zovio network. TutorMe is a recipient of HowtoLearn.com's 2020 Parent and Teacher Choice™ Award and has received the Timmy for Best Tech for Good in LA, a National Parenting Product Award, a Mom's Choice Award, and 2021 Silver and Bronze Edison Awards.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com. Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

