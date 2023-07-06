TutorMe Reaches One Million Live Tutoring Sessions, Supporting Personalized Student Learning

TutorMe supports differentiated learning in the classroom through one-on-one tutoring

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe, an online tutoring solution from leading digital learning company GoGuardian, today announced it has conducted over one million live student tutoring sessions. TutorMe was founded in 2015 with a commitment to improve educational equity through personalized learning support offered at no cost to students, and this milestone reflects the significant impact TutorMe is making to support students through one-on-one engagement.

TutorMe provides high-impact, personalized tutoring for learners across the country, partnering with schools to provide 24/7 on-demand online tutoring to students across all grade levels. Through TutorMe's platform, students connect with a tutor to collaborate in real-time during live sessions, with the option to engage face-to-face in a safe digital environment. This type of differentiated, one-on-one learning is more essential than ever, especially in the wake of pandemic-related unfinished learning, where recent data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) show many students across the US continue to score below pre-pandemic levels.

"Tutoring is a valuable tool when it comes to personalized student learning and meeting students where they are to close learning gaps," said Mariana Aguilar, Vice President of Education at GoGuardian. "We're proud to reach one million live sessions, a milestone that serves as a representation of our commitment to building equitable, effective digital solutions for classrooms."

TutorMe helps teachers maintain differentiated instruction via a scalable, trusted platform that works for all students across subjects. It operates at no cost to students, making it an equitable and inclusive solution accessible to all learners.

"We use TutorMe because it supports both our teachers and students," said Dr. Lisa Stanley, Superintendent, North Texas Collegiate Academy. "Our teachers are able to provide differentiated learning experiences in real time for students of all levels, who are then able to ask questions, clarify important concepts, or even pursue extra work based on their academic interests. On average, our students who accessed TutorMe last year progressed 9 percent more than students who did not."

Through TutorMe, tutors and students use opt-in audio and video features, virtual whiteboards, text and code editors, and screen sharing to gain deeper understanding, ultimately improving learning outcomes and increasing equity in schools. Students are also able to work with writing experts through the Writing Lab, getting valuable, prompt feedback on essays and other assignments. This milestone comes on the heels of TutorMe's release of the RAISE approach, a 5-step framework that translates the learning science of tutoring best practices into clear guidelines tutors can apply.

