TutorMe Receives National Parenting Product Award

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe , the online tutoring solution of the future, announced today that it had received a National Parenting Product Award .

"During this time of COVID, many students are away from the traditional school setting where they have direct access to their teachers," said Elena Epstein, director of the National Parenting Product Awards.

"Unique educational resources and tools can provide a real benefit to families right now. TutorMe is wonderful because it's available at any time on demand and covers a wide variety of subjects and grade levels. We all know how frustrating it can be trying to figure out chemistry at 10 pm. What a great feeling to know you can call a tutor for some much-needed guidance at the exact time that you need it," continued Epstein.

TutorMe is also a recipient of HowtoLearn.com's 2020 Parent and Teacher Choice ™ Award and received the Timmy for Best Tech for Good in LA .

"We are thrilled that the National Parenting Product Awards , in addition to HowtoLearn.com and Tech in Motion Events, have recognized the positive impact of TutorMe on K-12 and higher education students and their families," said Myles Hunter, co-founder, and CEO of TutorMe. "Ensuring that no student feels left behind in school is why we started TutorMe."

About the National Parenting Product Awards

Integrity and honesty are at the core of what the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) stands for. For 30 years, NAPPA Awards has been ensuring that parents purchase the highest quality products. NAPPA's team of evaluators select the best educational tools, books, games, toys, apps, baby gear, and other family-must haves through year-round product testing. For more information on the National Parenting Product Awards, visit NAPPA Awards.

About TutorMe

TutorMe is the online tutor of the future—as a leading provider of online tutoring, the platform connects students with highly qualified tutors in, on average, less than 30 seconds. TutorMe provides instruction via video chat, screen sharing, and virtual whiteboards archived for future reference. They work with learners and parents from K–12 to higher education, either directly or through partnerships with academic institutions or via employer-provided benefits. TutorMe is part of the Zovio network.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy , TutorMe , and [email protected] , leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Alanna Vitucci

[email protected]

858 668 2586 x11636

SOURCE TutorMe

Related Links

https://tutorme.com

