TutorMe Selected as Approved Vendor for New Jersey Department of Education High-Impact Tutoring Grant

News provided by

GoGuardian

15 Aug, 2023, 10:06 ET

TutorMe has qualified for inclusion in the state's tutoring initiative aimed at supporting students disproportionately affected by the pandemic

TRENTON, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe, a one-to-one, online tutoring solution from leading digital learning company GoGuardian, today announced it has been selected by the State of New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) as a qualified vendor for their new high-impact tutoring program. The Learning Acceleration: High-Impact Tutoring initiative, launching for the 2023-24 academic school year, will provide targeted funding to local education agencies (LEAs) for high-dosage, intensive tutoring for students, with a priority of students in grades three and four. The NJDOE is supporting LEAs' efforts to respond to students' increased academic needs and the necessity to accelerate learning by launching a state-supported tutoring initiative.

To apply for the program, school districts must use the Electronic Web-Enabled Grant System (EWEG) online application system on the NJDOE's Homeroom web page. Grant applications must be submitted by Sept. 20, 2023. Districts that receive the grant will then be given a list of pre-approved tutoring providers, including TutorMe, which will be available to support the tutoring services offered through the grant program.

"High-dosage tutoring is proven to be an incredibly effective educational strategy for improving student learning outcomes, and we commend the State of New Jersey for implementing this critical grant program," said Luke Harris, Chief Revenue Officer at GoGuardian. "TutorMe is proud to be a part of this initiative that will not only support students, but also deliver added in-classroom support to teachers working diligently to provide personalized learning experiences."

The NJDOE is the latest state education agency to partner with TutorMe for state-wide tutoring initiatives. In 2022 the Texas Education Agency included TutorMe as an approved provider for their Vetted Texas Tutoring Corps Program.

TutorMe, which has completed more than one million live tutoring sessions, offers high-impact, personalized tutoring for learners across the country. TutorMe's platform allows students to connect with a tutor to collaborate in real-time during live sessions, with the option to engage face-to-face in a safe digital environment.

TutorMe's platform is further enhanced by the company's unique RAISE Approach, which translates the learning methodologies in TutorMe's evidence-based logic model into a framework for tutors to support student engagement. The RAISE Approach is centered on the guiding principles of asking questions and providing feedback, followed by rapport-building, assessment of prior knowledge, individualized instruction, structured practice, and encouragement. This approach results in more engaged students, leading to positive learning outcomes.

To learn more about how TutorMe supports schools and districts, visit tutorme.com/k-12-schools-districts.

