Tutors International and EducAd Partner to Provide Families with Holistic Education Consultancy and Private Tuition

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International, a globally acclaimed bespoke private tutoring service, and EducAd Consulting, a highly respected London-based education consultancy, today announced a strategic partnership to provide families with a comprehensive range of educational support services.

This partnership unites Tutors International's unparalleled global network of hand-selected, exceptional tutors, renowned for their bespoke private education expertise, with EducAd Consulting's extensive experience in educational consulting. This powerful collaboration ensures seamless service and unwavering support for families, regardless of their global location.

Benefits of the Partnership:

  • Holistic Approach: Families receive expert guidance throughout their child's educational journey, from initial consultations with EducAd Consulting to personalised tutoring provided by Tutors International.
  • Unmatched Expertise: EducAd's consultants leverage their in-depth knowledge of the education landscape to recommend the most suitable schools and universities, while Tutors International's highly qualified tutors deliver customised learning experiences tailored to each student's individual needs.
  • Global Reach: Families seeking support anywhere in the world can benefit from this partnership, with access to Tutors International's network of tutors spanning numerous countries.
  • Seamless Experience: The combined expertise of both organizations ensures a smooth transition between educational planning and personalized tutoring, eliminating unnecessary complexities for families.

Adam Caller, CEO of Tutors International, commented, "We are delighted to partner with EducAd Consulting, their expertise in educational consulting will be invaluable to our families, and together we can provide them with the support they need to help their children thrive."

Yuliya Kosko, Director of EducAd Consulting, added, "We are excited to partner with Tutors International to offer our clients a wider range of services. This partnership will allow us to provide families with a truly holistic approach to education."

About Tutors International

Tutors International specialises in full-time private tuition supporting all academic stages, subjects, and international curricula. Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International provides ultra-high-net-worth families with a bespoke private tuition service. Tutors International recruits and employs qualified teachers with verified qualifications, impeccable employment records, and security screening clearance.

About EducAd Consulting

EducAd Consulting is a London-based education consultancy that provides families with expert advice on school placement, university admissions, and other educational matters. EducAd's team of consultants has extensive experience in the UK education system and is passionate about helping families find the best educational options for their children.

