Tutors International Announces Exponential Increase in Enquiries About Private Tuition

The private tuition business as a whole is extremely buoyant at the moment with the global market set to be worth $201.8 billion in next three years and the US market expected to reach USD 140 Billion by 2027. The global pandemic undoubtedly hastened the move by parents into seeking alternatives to mainstream education. Many chose to employ a residential private tutor, and, with the educational landscape in a state of upheaval, some were naturally reluctant for them to return.

Crisis in Mainstream Education

Adam Caller, CEO and Founder of the private tutoring company had this to say about the significant escalation in private tuition enquiries:

"Tutors International is currently receiving an unprecedented number of enquiries, not only from Clients choosing to take their children out of mainstream education, but also from exhausted teachers suffering from burnout as they try to address the learning loss caused by the pandemic. We are currently seeing the most growth in Asia and the US, but Tutors International's exponential growth globally continues to put us ahead of the curve."

Mr Caller elaborated: "Recently, Clients have been in touch from the USA and other countries expressing their concern about the changes and disruption to their child's education in the wake of the pandemic. Added to this, the increasing expectations of parents for their children to achieve high marks in academia has accelerated the growth of the private tuition market. Parents want their children to benefit from a stable and reliable, high-quality education and we at Tutors International are able to provide this. There are options to mainstream education and employing an outstanding, residential private tutor from Tutors International is one of them."

Custom-Built Education for Your Children

Highlighting the fact that more and more people now recognise that the traditional education system cannot cater to the needs of a growing number of children and families, Mr Caller comments:

"There is an increasing realisation that the personalised services we offer enable our Clients to custom-build their child's education to meet the needs of each child and the family as a whole. Our placement process is designed to deliver a perfect tutor who ticks every box for each individual Client: a successful private tutor will work with their environment and their student to create engaging, individualised learning activities which the student will enjoy and retain. Tutors International is delighted by the number of children who are now thriving thanks to the focused one-to-one attention that our tutors provide".

Redesigned Website and Growth Marketing Strategy

Mr Caller also draws attention to the recent innovations that his company has undertaken in terms of redesigning their website and adapting their marketing strategy to increase audience awareness:

"We redesigned our website primarily with our users in mind and have seen increased traction as a result. Our aim was to make it more user-friendly, easier to navigate and accessible to all. Tutors International wants to make a good impression when prospective Clients or Tutors access our site. That meant we needed to address design elements such as layout, colours, fonts and images to ensure that our brand identity was cohesive and consistent and that the site was pleasing to the eye. We understand that our Clients and Tutors need to find the information they are looking for quickly and our optimised site experience will make the navigation process much easier to achieve."

"In addition to this we have seen exponential growth within our target digital market segment as a result of our robust marketing campaign. We have intensified our output on communication channels through our press releases, social media and promotional videos to share company news and information that will be of interest to our audience. This has increased our brand awareness and distinguished us from our competition to allow us reach even more potential Clients and Tutors. We believe that these new measures will enable Tutors International to maintain its competitive advantage in the private tuition market. Innovation sets us apart from other private tutoring companies and is the key to staying relevant. Tutors International sets the standards in the field of tailored private tuition, providing the highest level of service of any tutoring company and that's why we continue to engage new Clients and Tutors. We want to allow our Clients to understand why Tutors International is a world-leader in private residential tuition."

Mr Caller strongly advises that anyone considering employing a full-time private tutor for their children should get in touch as soon as possible. He explains why:

"Families considering full-time private tuition - whether alongside mainstream schooling, or in place of it - lose nothing by sending an initial email to us. A preliminary enquiry can answer any pressing questions and allow parents to be better informed going forward with decisions about home tuition. My advice to parents who are considering private residential home tuition is to contact us now so that we have the time to design the very best personalised home-schooled learning programme for your child."

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

