Tutors International Announces Guest Speakers at the Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum Conference in New York

OXFORD, England, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday 11th October, 2022 at the Harvard Club in New York City, Adam Caller , CEO of elite private tutoring company Tutors International , will be a guest speaker at the Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum Conference alongside members of a panel which will include Chief Operating Officer, Victoria Gibbs, account manager and former tutor, Joanna Dunckley Phillips and current tutor and education manager, Nathaniel Hannan.

Prestel and Partner are the global leaders in Family Office Forum conferences. They offer a space to meet peers, share experiences, and learn about governance and investment best-practice. The New York 2022 Edition of the Family Office Forum Collection will see 100+ Family Offices and ultra-high net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), meet at the Harvard Club in a confidential setting, allowing an exchange between families, wealth owners, Family Offices and select experts on best practices in governance and investments.

Prestel and Partner's Family Office Forum sets itself apart from other UHNW-focused conferences. Many conferences and trade fairs for the ultra-wealthy are showcases for aspirational HNWIs, but Prestel and Partner's Family Office Forum has established a programme of experts and industry leaders for a select and prestigious cohort of attendees. Many of the most successful families, private investors, and thought leaders from the Americas will join their international peers from a global network to share their experience.

Tutors International was founded by Adam Caller in 1999. The elite private home tuition company has established a well-earned reputation as the leading private tuition company specialising in tailored residential tutoring worldwide. Mr Caller is a tuition expert and an industry-leading education consultant. An experienced entrepreneur with a UHNW client base, he has extensive experience tutoring prestigious families around Europe.

On his invitation to contribute to the New York Family Office Forum conference, Mr Caller commented:

"I'm absolutely delighted to be invited to speak at the New York Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum in October. Earlier in the year I had the honour of presenting for the second time at the Family Office Forum held at the Corinthia in London. At that conference my colleague and I conducted a question and answer session on: 'High-End Specialist Tuition: The advantages of individual and customised education exactly for your kid's needs' in the "Modern Times and Your Personal Life' section of the programme."

Mr Caller continues: "At the conference in New York, I will be joined on stage by three very experienced and accomplished employees of Tutors International, all of whom have worked for the company for many years. Each of us has a unique perspective on the benefits of private tuition. Between us, I believe we will be able to illustrate to the UHNWIs in our audience, that high-end personalised private tuition allows their child to achieve their personal potential and academic excellence in accordance with the family's lifestyle and values."

Prestel and Partner's New York Family Office Forum will take place on the 11th and 12th October, 2022 at the prestigious Harvard Club in New York City. If you wish to secure a place and hear Adam Caller and the Tutors International team speak alongside many other industry experts and leaders in UHNW sectors, you can do so by following the instructions here.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

