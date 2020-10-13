Tutors International Anticipates Next Wave Of High Demand As More Lockdown Restrictions Are Expected

It will not come as a surprise that as the closing of schools began in March and persisted throughout this year, Tutors International experienced unprecedented demand for their services – a demand which rose in tandem with the increase in uncertainty around schools closing and then reopening in greatly altered ways.

Having experienced this increased demand earlier in the year, Tutors International thought it prudent to encourage anyone thinking of enquiring about their services, or needing a residential private tutor for the autumn/winter terms, to get in touch immediately. The sooner potential clients get in contact, the more likely Tutors International will be able to fulfil their objective of finding the perfect compatibility between student and tutor.

Tutors International's service is bespoke, thorough, and of unparalleled quality, meaning the process for finding a suitable tutor for each job can take at least nine weeks.

Founder, Adam Caller, outlines the process:

"First, there are preliminary meetings with the client to gauge an in-depth understanding of the student's needs and character. After this, a detailed job specification is drafted and published, and tutors submit their applications. This prompts hundreds of applicants for each job posted, which are then vigilantly read, assessed and vetted by the Tutors International team. Once we elect a shortlist, extensive interviews take place, and referees are consulted for each candidate. When the best tutor has been selected, introductions are made to the client and student to check interpersonal compatibility."

As Adam details, this is a time-consuming process. He also advises:

"Anyone looking for a tutor to start around January for the winter term, should be getting in contact imminently to give themselves to best chance of Tutors International being able to take them on as a client."

The fact that Tutors International never compromises on quality, means that when the anticipated influx of enquiries happens, there will inevitably come a point where the team's capacity to conduct their thorough recruitment process is reached, potentially resulting in having to decline applications from clients.

There will be parents and guardians considering home tutoring, who perhaps haven't yet made the enquiry, in an act of hope that the return to 'normal' is in touching distance. Even as schools have returned in their altered states, and life at the moment feels at least a fraction closer to a time before March 2020, the effects of COVID-19 on young minds, the format of education, and the way we approach schooling will be felt for years to come.

In a time where the only certainty is uncertainty, a residential personal tutor can be an invaluable constant in a student's world. The sense of stability and support from a full-time private tutor can be as beneficial for the student's mental health and sense personal growth as it is for their formal education – in fact the former should be considered a vital component of the latter.

It's worth noting that Tutors International only handles full-time positions (35 hours per week) or significant part-time assignments (15 hours per week), not sporadic hours of tutoring. Circumstantial factors influence the cost of each individual placement. As reported in Vanity Fair in July 2020, it's an 'expensive strategy', but it is indisputably 'tailored and fully optimized'.

Adam Caller comments:

"It is an elite service; we do not shy away from that. We are the handmade Bentley of the tutoring world – nobody needs a custom Bentley, but there's a reason people want them, and there's a reason people have them."

Aside from the thorough recruitment process, extensive experience and specialist approach, Tutors International also provides aftercare like no other. They are available to contact throughout the tutor's tenure for any assistance needed.

If you're considering appointing a full-time residential private tutor between now and the new year, please contact Tutors International as soon as possible.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled bespoke service that matches the right tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Providing a service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to find the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, after-school assistance and home-schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311558/Tutors_International.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg

Contact details

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

SOURCE Tutors International