Tutors International Calls for More Than DBS Checks When Tackling Safeguarding in Private Tutoring

Oct 31, 2024, 17:30 ET

OXFORD, England, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International, provider of premium tutoring services, has today issued a statement about DBS checks in the private tutoring industry. 

Adam Caller, CEO and Founder of Tutors International, a leading provider of global tuition, has issued a comment about the need for DBS checks on all private tutors, stating, "... as much as we all want to believe that these checks are a panacea, reality shows that they aren't foolproof. DBS checks, while important, are clearly not working."

Read the comment here: https://tutors-international.com/news/dbs-checks-dont-protect-children-safeguarding-in-private-tutoring-needs-more-than-background-checks

Adam Caller highlights inefficiencies within the existing system of DBS checks for teachers, stating, ''While DBS checks can provide a history of past offences, they do not prevent future incidents. They're important, but they're not a guarantee of safety. A comprehensive approach involving all stakeholders is what is really needed for child protection in private tutoring."

Tutors International emphasises the importance of adopting a more collaborative child protection strategy, with parents, tutors, schools, and other agencies working holistically.

Tutors International sets out potential guidelines on creating greater transparency and more open communication, including encouraging greater levels of parental presence, and creating environments where children feel safe to speak up.

"We all share the same goal: no child should ever suffer harm in an educational setting. But focusing on background checks as a solution overlooks the broader, more complex picture." says Adam Caller. "Schools and tutoring services alike need to adopt a multi-layered approach to safeguarding that goes beyond just vetting for past behaviour."

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a leading provider of bespoke private tutoring services, offering personalised education solutions to clients worldwide. Founded by Adam Caller, an expert in educational practice and private tutoring, Tutors International specialises in matching highly qualified tutors with students for full-time, residential placements.

Media enquiries

Web: www.tutors-international.com
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International
Prama House
267 Banbury Road
Oxford OX2 7HT
England

Note to editors: Adam Caller is available for further comment or interview.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tutors International

