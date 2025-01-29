Tutors International Celebrates 25 Years of Delivering Excellence in Education

OXFORD, England, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 25 January 2025, Tutors International, the global leader in custom-designed private education, gathered tutors, clients, staff and their families together to celebrate reaching its quadranscentennial, a significant milestone in the company's history.

The celebration took place in a London restaurant exclusively hired for the occasion. Guests enjoyed the use of its top floor infinity pool, stunning views across the iconic Battersea Power Station, a high-end afternoon and evening menu, and entertainment for all ages.

There was plenty of success to celebrate. Over the last quarter century, the reputation of Tutors International has grown steadily to reach impressive heights and now boasts an award-winning and unparalleled record of success in the provision of private education.

The Company stands out from its competitors with its delivery of a highly personalised service to its UHNW clientele. All tutors are meticulously hand-picked and perfectly matched to each family.

Adam Caller is both the visionary founder and CEO of Tutors International with its award-winning subsidiary, Sea Tutors, a specialist provider of exceptional full-time tutors to UHNW families who travel extensively at sea.

Adam is an esteemed independent educational consultant. It is through his leadership and the quality of the team he has built that Tutors International has reached the pinnacle of success it enjoys today.

Of the Company reaching its quadranscentennial this year, Adam Caller said:

"When I started Tutors International 25 years ago my vision was simple – to provide tailored, high-quality education to families and individuals who need it, no matter where they are in the world or their requirements. To me, it's all about people – whether it's the children we help, the families we work with, or the team I've built around me, the people matter most.

"Our goal at Tutors International is to continue to build on our work in helping people thrive – academically, personally, and socially. That's what drives me, and will continue to drive me for many years yet."

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child for the student to reach their personal potential and academic excellence fully. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise each student's specific goals and aspirations. Tutors are available for full-time residential positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling .

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service , with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

