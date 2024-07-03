Tutors International Clarifies Controversy Surrounding High-Salary Private Tutor Role

Tutors International, leading provider of private tutoring to UHNW clients, responds to recent discussions about their high-profile job ad for a tutor to support an ambitious architecture student. The £288,000-salary role was removed from the RIBA jobs board for further review and clarification.

LONDON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International, a leading provider of bespoke private tutoring services, addresses recent discussions[1] regarding the high-profile job advertisement for a private tutor to support an ambitious architecture student. The advertisement, which offered a salary of £288,000, was removed from the RIBA jobs board[2] pending further review and clarification due to its unexpected terms and significant salary.

Background and clarification

Tutors International, leading provider of private tutoring to UHNW clients, responds to recent discussions about their high-profile job ad for a tutor to support an ambitious architecture student. The £288,000-salary role was removed from the RIBA jobs board for further review and clarification.

The job, which seeks an "excellent" architect to provide comprehensive academic mentorship, has garnered attention due to its substantial salary and specific candidate requirements. Reactions from architects and RIBA members expressed surprise at the high salary, with some doubting the job's authenticity. However, Tutors International confirms that this is a standard rate for a specialist, high-end private tutoring role.

Finding the perfect tutor for each student

Adam Caller, CEO and co-founder of Tutors International, emphasises that the goal of the recruitment process is to ensure the perfect fit for the student's unique needs. "In a capitalist society, people are allowed to choose how they spend their money," Caller stated. "Our business model is centred around matching the right tutor with each student, ensuring a harmonious and supportive educational experience."

Addressing concerns

Caller elaborated on the language used in the original advertisement[3], explaining that terms such as "socially appropriate background" and "fit and healthy" are intended to align with the student's lifestyle and ensure the tutor can integrate seamlessly into her world. "This is not about classism; it is about compatibility and ensuring that the tutor can share and support the values and ethos of the family," said Caller. "For instance, this particular student enjoys skiing, so a tutor who shares this interest can provide a more enriching and relatable mentorship experience."

The comparison to other high-society roles such as butlers and nannies, who are often selected based on similar criteria to ensure they fit into the family's lifestyle, further illustrates this point. "The objective is to provide a safe, supportive environment for the student, especially as she navigates living away from home for the first time," Caller added.

Tutors International remains dedicated to providing exceptional educational support tailored to the individual needs of each student. The company values the importance of finding the right fit for both students and tutors to foster a positive and productive learning environment.

Sources

1. "RIBA takes down 'astonishing' ad promoting £288k private tutor role," Architects Journal, https://www.architectsjournal.co.uk/news/riba-takes-down-astonishing-ad-promoting-288k-private-tutor-role (last accessed 16:08 BST, 26 June 2024).

2. "Private Tutor - Architecture - London, Cardiff, Newcastle or Lugano," RIBA Jobs, https://jobs.architecture.com/job/27320/private-tutor-architecture-london-cardiff-newcastle-or-lugano (last accessed 16:10 BST, 26 June 2024).

3. "LONDON, NEWCASTLE, CARDIFF OR LUGANO (ARC 0524)," Tutors International job site, https://www.tutors-international.net/advert/575 (last accessed 16:10 BST, 26 June 2024).

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, ensuring students fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Offering international private tuition for children of all ages at different stages in their educational journeys, Tutors International is dedicated to finding the perfect tutor to meet each student's specific goals and aspirations. Tutors are available for full-time residential positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Tutors International partners with some of the biggest names in education consultancy, including Quintessentially Education and EducAd, enhancing its ability to provide top-tier educational support.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2453125/Tutors_International.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/4793820/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg

Media Enquiries

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 (0)1865 435 135

Tutors International

Prama House

267 Banbury Road

Oxford OX2 7HT

England

SOURCE Tutors International