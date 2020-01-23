Tutors International Issues Comment on the Fallout of the US College Admissions Bribery Scheme

OXFORD, England, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International, the leading provider of elite private tuition services globally, has released public comment on the 2019 US college admissions bribery scheme one year on. The fraud case, which caught the attention of the media and public worldwide, revealed that some wealthy clients paid bribes to secure elite school places for their under-qualified children.

Adam Caller commented, "As a consequence of the bribery scandal, we are encountering more families and prospective clients who have become overly sensitive to the way that their children's academic improvement might be viewed by others if they should buy the kind of services Tutors International offers. Whilst it is a shame that this high-profile case has shaken confidence in elite private tuition, one positive outcome is that more parents are keen to proceed carefully and lawfully.

"Tutors International does not support bribery or cheating of any kind, and we report it when we find it. We are proud to hold an unparalleled reputation as the leading provider of highly skilled, elite private tutors worldwide. Probity and integrity are our by-lines; cheating serves no useful purpose to students at all, and it is abhorred by all teachers and tutors of acumen and veracity.

"At Tutors International we welcome and respect prospective clients who seek assurance that we and our tutors conduct themselves professionally and legally. We are happy to provide client references on request, and we recommend that all families take this step when looking to secure a private tutor. Our tutors are extensively vetted to meet stringent recruitment requirements, further details of which can be found on our website.

"Whilst we cannot legally make guarantees around educational outcomes, our record at Tutors International is without gap. This is not achieved through any subterfuge or cheating but through hard work and endeavour; every child we have tutored has achieved the goals they set out to achieve. We cannot proctor public examinations at home, and whilst we ensure that every child is prepared to fully master any tests and examinations through thoroughly tailored tutoring, we do not under any circumstance condone or practice examination fraud. Tutors International and our tutors are committed to providing a customised education to support each child's abilities and aspirations, and enable the children to complete school assessments, examinations and college admissions legitimately with full mastery of the skills and knowledge required.

"Furthermore, we take every measure to ascertain that parents share our commitment to veracity and honesty; if we suspect prospective clients condone inappropriate examination practice, we decline the contract and refund any unspent portion of the arrangement fee. We also refuse to incentivise tutors based on educational outcomes or examination results, as in our view this incentivises cheating. It is a sorry state of the world if good teaching and the subject mastery this hard work brings is being tainted by cheats."

Tutors International operates a thorough and extensive approach to due diligence when it comes to placing tutors with families. This process includes enhanced DBS checks of candidates before employment, in addition to initial interviews with the Tutors International team, confirmation of identity and qualifications, and thorough examination of verifiable employment references and history. Candidates selected to meet clients are subject to further background screening by an external international security firm.

Founded in 1999, Tutors International provides high-net-worth families with a bespoke tutoring service tailored to their specific needs and circumstances. It has offices in the UK, America, and Asia. To find out more about Tutors International and the elite services it provides, including full-time private tutors for families worldwide, visit www.tutors-international.com.

