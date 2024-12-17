Tutors International Joins the Private Service Alliance Providing Trusted Educational Expertise for UHNW Families

Private Service Alliance (PSA) is a prestigious membership organisation supporting the private service industry to develop professional relationships, establish industry standards, grow industry knowledge, and promote best practices.

The PSA is renowned for its highly trained household staff who manage the intricate and often complex needs of high-net-worth families. With this partnership with Tutors International, they now have a vetted and trusted go-to resource for all educational inquiries and private tutor recruitment needs, endorsed by PSA's leadership.

Natalie Hudson, Founder of Private Service Alliance, states:

"We are thrilled to have Tutors International as a member of Private Service Alliance. Their dedication to bespoke education and excellence perfectly complements our mission of delivering unmatched support to UHNW families. This collaboration enhances the resources available to our members, providing them with reliable access to trusted educational expertise whenever it is needed."

Adam Caller, Founder of Tutors International, adds:

"We are honoured to have joined Private Service Alliance, an organisation that mirrors our dedication to quality and professionalism. The mutual respect between our organisations is evident, and we look forward to supporting PSA's members by offering our expertise in private tutoring."

PSA's members, including its highly trained PAs, nannies, and household staff, will gain direct access to Tutors International's unrivalled expertise in private tutoring. This collaboration ensures that whenever questions arise about a child's education, whether it involves selecting the right tutor or addressing specific educational needs, they can turn to a resource that is both trusted and endorsed by PSA's leadership.

