Tutors International to Sponsor Champagne Brunch at Love Tutoring @Bett 2024 to Celebrate the Private Tutoring Profession

News provided by

Tutors International

23 Jan, 2024, 12:24 ET

Leading private tutoring service, Tutors International, today announced they will be upgrading the Love Tutoring Friday Brunch at Bett to a champagne brunch, and founder Adam Caller will appear on panel discussion, Education Without Borders. 

OXFORD, England, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Love Tutoring @Bett is a three-day hybrid programme, (January 24-26 2024 at ExCel, South Gallery Suite, Rooms 23 & 24) hosted and curated by Qualified Tutor, the UK's fastest-growing community of tutors committed to elevating professional standards in tutoring worldwide.

The Love Tutoring @Bett event has been made possible through the support and sponsorship of this year's sponsors, which include Tutors International, the world leaders in tailored private tuition.

Continue Reading
Adam Caller, Education Consultant and Founder of Tutors International
Adam Caller, Education Consultant and Founder of Tutors International

Over three days at Bett 2024, attendees can expect a packed schedule of activity with some 30+ speakers, panellists and influencers providing inspirational keynotes, practical workshops, interactive sessions, and valuable networking opportunities.

Adam Caller, Founder and CEO of Tutors International will be on the 'Education without Borders Panel' at 3pm, Thursday 25 January 2024. Caller commented: "Many children suffer regular displacement, including those from the most privileged families. Private tutoring can provide emotional stability in a friend and mentor, as well as providing the unique benefits of a tailored education that furthers their understanding of the world and their place in it."

Caller believes that private tutoring can be the most rewarding of professions, and a lonely one, and his company, Tutors International, is very proud to sponsor Love Tutoring's Friday Brunch: "Private tutoring can be the most rewarding of professions, and also a lonely one, so we've happily upgraded the Friday Brunch at 10am on 26th January to a champagne brunch to raise a glass to tutors everywhere!"

Julia Silver, founder of Qualified Tutor and creator of the Love Tutoring event series said: "The partnership with Tutors International at The Love Tutoring @Bett event at ExCel, London signals a shared commitment to excellence."

How to Attend Love Tutoring @Bett:

Secure a seat at The Love Tutoring @Bett event here.

As a hybrid event attendees will have the opportunity to get involved face-to-face and for those signing in online via the virtual theatre they are promised an innovative and memorable experiential immersion.

Check out the virtual hub ahead of the event here.
The Love Tutoring @Bett activity programme is here. 

About Adam Caller and Tutors International

Adam Caller is an international education consultant renowned for his expertise and experience in the private education sector. He is a former teacher and entrepreneur who has devoted his career to enhancing private tutoring. Caller is recognized for his thought leadership in the field, engaging in discussions and writings on various aspects of education, particularly in private tutoring. As the Founder of world leader in tailored private tutoring, Tutors International, and sister company, Sea Tutors, Adam is well known in the industry as a key figure in advising and developing strategies in private education at an international level.

About Julia Silver and Love Tutoring

Julia Silver is a former school leader, mother of five and founder of Qualified Tutor Ltd, a professional development community that develops and certifies tutors. Love Tutoring is her call to action to the tutoring profession to inspire the collective efficacy that will improve outcomes for all our learners.

About Bett

Bett is the biggest education technology exhibition in the world, bringing together educators from across the entire education landscape and 600+ innovative EdTech and resource solution providers showcasing cutting-edge and impactful products and services in the education sector.

Event hashtags: #LoveTutoring #BettEvent2024 #QualifiedTutors

Contact

+44 (0)20 3637 3337
[email protected]
Tutors International
Prama House
267 Banbury Road
Oxford
OX2 7HT,  UK

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324910/Adam_Caller.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/4509042/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tutors International

Also from this source

Tutors International issues comment on school refusal as a consequence of COVID

Tutors International issues comment on school refusal as a consequence of COVID

School Refusal in the UK has become a huge problem, one which schools and the Government are working hard to address. Adam Caller, founder of private ...
National Mentoring Month: Tutors International Mentorship Programme Now Accepting New Mentee Nominations

National Mentoring Month: Tutors International Mentorship Programme Now Accepting New Mentee Nominations

January is the UK's National Mentoring Month and a time to celebrate the transformative power of mentorship, and Tutors International is delighted to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.