Tutors International Welcomes Joanna Dunckley Phillips to the Team

Her position as Account Manager will initially involve looking after specific contracts and liaising with clients and tutors to ensure the smooth running of the close relationships this kind of residential tutoring engenders.

Joanna shares her thoughts about transitioning from the tutoring side of the business to the account management side:

"I have worked as a tutor for TI for over 10 years now and know the process from the 'other side' very well. I understand the dynamics that form between tutors, their charges and the clients. Hopefully, this will allow me to better support the team that are on the ground (parents/clients and tutors) working with the child/ren."

She continues:

"It is very early days, but I'm most looking forward to developing strong working relationships with both the tutors and the clients that I will be allocated. After all, we are all working as a team towards the same goal: what is best for the children!"

Joanna is based in Stirlingshire, Scotland. As with the rest of Tutors International's core team, she will be working from home.

Tutors International was ahead of the curve, with a core team that has always worked from home – even before the COVID-19 outbreak. Its employees are located all across the UK, with some also based in Russia and America.

Employees have always experienced the bonuses of a home office setup: no commute, flexibility, and great communication facilities. Moreover, it allows for recruitment from a global talent pool. In keeping with Tutors International's ethos, it enables the hiring of not just the best candidate in the UK, but the best candidate internationally.

Founder of Tutors International, Adam Caller, welcomes Joanna to the core team:

"After years of exemplary tutoring for Tutors International, it's fantastic to have Joanna's expertise and insight lend itself to the other side of the business. Her experience will be extremely valuable in understanding and accommodating effective client/tutor relationships."

