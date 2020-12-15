Tutors Wanted! GrandmaTutors.com Launches as Part of the Rent A Grandma Family

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grandma Tutors GrandmaTutors.com seeks friendly, mature tutors to work with children K-12 ages to help with a broad age of subjects. With so many students around the United States and abroad schooling at home, parents have been hungry to locate reliable help for their children's educational needs.

By popular demand, GrandmaTutors will allow parents to search in their own cities, for reliable Grandmas, many with a long history of teaching experience. We now seek friendly, qualified tutors to join our site, no costs involved, to help meet this important need.

Rent A Grandma is a revolutionary concept for quality domestic staffing needs. Our Grandmas are carefully screened mature women who are only the most professional, experienced staff and meet the standards our customers will demand for their own Grandmas. Rent-A-Grandma (www.rentagrandma.com) sets a standard unequaled in the industry. Our agency carefully screens and background checks each applicant. You can trust our Grandmas. And, our Grandmas don't text or tweet while watching your kids!

Todd Pliss, the founder and CEO, a licensed "studio teacher" whom has worked with many celebrity child actors, brainstormed the idea after hearing numerous parents on sets complain about how difficult it was to find competent staff and after listening to their horrific tales of their help, often in their late teens/early 20's, they had hired.

If nothing is going well, call your Grandma - Italian proverb

Rent-A-Grandmas are:

*Nannies *Housekeepers

*Chefs *Companions/Caregivers

*Pet Care. *Personal Assistants

"Always Trust Your Grandma"

Contact information:

Todd Pliss

1-855-7-Granny

(818) 880-4292

[email protected]

www.rentagrandma.com

