TuTu's Green World, a Company that Promotes Green Living for Children, Announces New Sustainable Products Collection

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While we can all agree that children are the future, it's more imperative, now than ever before, to teach kids about the importance of sustainability. Someday, our children will be the decision-makers of the world, left to care for a planet that needs to be nurtured and maintained. By instilling best practices for our lives and those of the future, we can maintain a healthier world for everyone.

TuTu's Green World, a sustainable children's company that promotes eco-friendly and green living.

For the founder of TuTu's Green World, Tulani Thomas, this concept arrived when she struggled to find children's books with diverse characters that reinforced the eco-friendly and "green" principles that she held in high regard. She decided to establish her own publishing company and create a green lifestyle company that values not only the planet but also representation for all. Her book TuTu's Green World has inspired children of all ages to go green. Thomas provides opportunities for children off all backgrounds to learn and practice green living – whether it be recycling, green eating, or simple acts of reusing. She is leading the charge of shaping the future of the world in a healthy direction, particularly within communities of color. Additionally, everyone can now enjoy sustainable products such as t-shirt, reusable water bottles, and tote bags specially designed by TuTu's Green World.

"I am very excited about our debut line of sustainable products," Thomas states. "The love and support the TuTu's Green World book received has empowered me to continue writing and creating fun, collaborative spaces for children to practice green living. Readers will get to know TuTu's friends and neighborhood, in the upcoming release of TuTu's second book, TuTu and The Green Crew, and their incredible adventures that help to improve their environment and teach children that small changes can make a big impact on the world."

The TuTu and The Green Crew book series, will continue to simplify the concept of living a green lifestyle and promote a message of change. Each book is dedicated to show children how to have agency in changing the environment and the greatness their small acts will accomplish on earth one day. Stay tuned for the upcoming pre-sale announcement slated to occur in January 2021. In the meantime, parents and children can shop sustainable products online from TuTu's Green World Shop, enjoy TuTu's Green Stuff, a monthly newsletter and her blog which gives great green recipes, highlights children environmentalists and provides loads of green tips.

