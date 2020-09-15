TUUCI Introduces the Equinox Louvered Roof Cabana with Automated Louvered Roof

Building on TUUCI's custom-configurable cabanas and pergola systems, the automated louver system further establishes TUUCI's leadership in architectural shade design with functional and elegant shelter. Radiant sun beams may be filtered for ambiance or shielded completely, while rainwater can be discreetly channeled to the ground during passing showers. TUUCI's new ALR system combines intelligent design with an elegance that achieves optimal outdoor comfort.

"TUUCI's Automated Louvered Roof System provides a new horizon of shade capabilities, born from our sea-side and marine-architectural roots. Our cabana design and exterior space philosophy is simply to complement the comfort of raw, beautiful and exposed natural environments," said Dougan Clarke, Founder and Chief Shade Architect of TUUCI. "TUUCI's integration of technology, in concert with our refined sense of shade craftsmanship, is redefining open-air shade design and what it means to enjoy these spaces throughout the day and throughout the seasons."

The automated control unit includes an advanced high-wind sensor and rain sensor which detects ambient conditions and can deploy the louvered roof into an open or closed position as needed.

Features and benefits include:

Durable and modular individual louver design that is easily installed and serviced.

Touch pad controls adjust the louvers a full 135-degree range, filtering sunlight, encouraging air circulation or channeling rainwater as various conditions are presented.

Discrete channels guide rainwater to the ground, maintaining dry and comfortable interior shelter.

Marine-grade, corrosion-resistant aluminum and stainless-steel components ensure durable and reliable function while providing a nautical aesthetic.

TUUCI's exclusive Aluma-TEAK™ wood finishes and weather-resistant powder coat applications may be applied across a range of cabana shapes and sizes.

Additional options include heating, lighting, USB charging ports and lounge seating configurations.

About TUUCI

For nearly a quarter century, TUUCI has revolutionized outdoor spaces with durable, innovative shade platforms featuring nautically inspired designs. Founded by Dougan Clarke in 1997, The Ultimate Umbrella Company, Inc., (simply known as "TUUCI"), was born from sea-side roots in Miami, Florida where Clarke began his career as a marine-outfitter for high-performance yachts.

With a keen eye on design and a passion for form and function, Dougan applied his craftsmanship to the shade industry to create TUUCI's unique brand of marine-grade, shade architecture. Today, TUUCI's distinctive shade designs and furnishings may be experienced around the world and are sought by leading design professionals within the architectural and residential design community.

TUUCI's primary manufacturing is in Miami, Florida and serves as the company's global headquarters. The organization maintains two additional, wholly owned manufacturing centers in Northern Europe and Southeast Asia providing localized customer service including fully integrated internal sales teams and distribution support across each continent.

TUUCI's sense of community is a cornerstone of the company's foundation, providing charitable outreach across a host of environmental and humanitarian concerns. The company's broad mission is to provide sustainable comfort and accessibility around the world.

Press Contact:

Marisa Jones Issa, Hello PR Group

+1 (323) 989-2925 Mobile

[email protected]

