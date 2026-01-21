TUUCI® MARKS A RECORD-BREAKING YEAR OF EXCELLENCE

In 2025, Tuuci's awards affirmed a holistic approach to outdoor design that balances engineering precision, material integrity, and the human experience of being outdoors. At every scale, Tuuci's solutions are designed to elevate how people gather, relax, and connect outside.

Award-Winning Parasol Innovation

Tuuci's parasol portfolio earned widespread recognition for advancing shade solutions that unite engineering excellence and enduring performance with expressive design. Built to withstand demanding outdoor environments, Tuuci parasols create comfortable, inviting destinations across hospitality, commercial, marine, and residential settings.

IIDA/HD Expo Product Design Award – Best of Competition: Ocean Master MAX Bolero

– Best of Competition: IIDA/HD Expo Product Design Award – Winner: Ocean Master MAX Bolero

– Winner: Best of NeoCon – Gold: Ocean Master MAX Bolero

– Gold: Interior Design HiP Award – Winner: Ocean Master MAX Bolero

– Winner: Designers Today – The Gold Award: Ocean Master MAX Bolero

– The Gold Award: Cottages & Gardens Innovation in Design Awards – Winner: Ocean Master MAX Bolero

– Winner: BDNY Product Design Award – Winner: Ocean Master MAX Bolero

– Winner: Hospitality Design Awards – Finalist: Ocean Master Voilare

– Finalist: Casual Market People's Choice Award – Winner: Ocean Master M1 Cupola

Collectively, these awards reinforce Tuuci's leadership in pairing robust engineering and long-term reliability with designs that add visual interest, spark joy, and bring people together in outdoor spaces.

Furniture & Lounge Excellence

Tuuci's furniture portfolio also received top honors, marking the brand's continued expansion beyond shade:

ICFA Design Excellence Award – Winner , Chaise Lounge Category: Lulu Day Lounge

, Chaise Lounge Category: Best of NeoCon – Silver : Lulu Day Lounge

: GOOD DESIGN® Award – Winner , Furniture Category: Canyon Crue Collection

, Furniture Category: The International Yacht & Aviation Awards – Shortlisted : Canyon Crue Collection

: SBID International Design Awards – Finalist : Canyon Crue Collection

: Architectural Record – Winner , Record Products of the Year: Canyon Crue Collection

, Record Products of the Year: BDNY Product Design Award – Winner : Canyon Crue Collection

: LUXE RED Award – Product Winner: Luma Collection

This recognition highlights Tuuci's growing furniture portfolio as a natural extension of the brand's design ethos—bringing lasting comfort, material integrity, and refined aesthetics to outdoor living.

Brand Leadership and Industry Recognition

Beyond its product innovations, Tuuci was recognized throughout 2025 for how its brand shows up across the industry—from immersive trade environments to broader leadership and market impact.

At key industry events, Tuuci earned top honors for its exhibition presence:

HD Expo + Conference – Best Booth (Curb Appeal) Winner

– Best Booth (Curb Appeal) Winner BDNY – Best Booth Winner

– Best Booth Winner World Waterpark Association – Best Booth

Tuuci also received multiple company-wide distinctions reflecting its leadership, reputation, and influence within the outdoor furnishings category:

South Florida Manufacturers Association – Trailblazer Finalist

– Trailblazer Finalist The Boardroom Awards – Winner

– Winner Furniture Today® Reader Ranking Awards – Winner, Best Outdoor Umbrella Company

– Winner, Best Outdoor Umbrella Company Home & Accents® Today Reader Ranking Awards – Winner, Best Outdoor Umbrella Supplier

Built for Performance, Designed for Experience

Every Tuuci product is engineered with marine grade materials and advanced manufacturing techniques, ensuring reliability and longevity in demanding outdoor conditions. Supporting this commitment is the Tuuci Design Studio, a dedicated 3D design resource that enables a seamless flow from concept to space planning—bringing clarity, confidence, and cohesion to complex outdoor projects.

Setting the Standard for the Industry

With a history of awards spanning product design, innovation, consumer choice, and brand experience, Tuuci remains committed to moving forward with intention and momentum.

To explore Tuuci's new, award-winning products and services, visit tuuci.com. High-resolution images and video recap available upon request.

About Tuuci

Miami-based Tuuci® designs and manufactures premium shade structures and luxury outdoor furnishings. With a dedication to innovation, high-performance engineering, and inspired design, Tuuci transforms outdoor spaces into artful destinations around the world.

For more information, visit tuuci.com .

Press Contact:

Marisa Jones Issa, Hello PR Group

+1 (323) 989-2925

[email protected]

SOURCE Tuuci®