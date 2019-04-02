TUV NORD Awards CE Mark (Class IIb Device) to Keneric Healthcare's RTD™ Wound Dressing

ALLEN, Texas, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keneric Healthcare's RTD™ Wound Dressing CE Mark certification as a Class IIb Device, with notified body TUV NORD, is the direct result of RTD's supporting clinical outcomes, high rate of absorption, ease of use and versatility. A unique combination of manufacturing and ingredients results in a dressing that helps control bioburden to promote an ideal wound environment for fast healing with no cytotoxicity or sensitivity. RTD™ Wound Dressing's IIb classification demonstrates recognized efficacy in the clinical management of partial to full thickness wounds with light to heavy exudate, including pressure ulcers, venous stasis ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers.

"TUV NORD CE certification of RTD™ Wound Dressing is a further testament to the clinical efficacy prescribers have grown to depend on when integrating RTD Wound Dressing into their wound management protocols. Furthermore, it helps solidify Keneric's presence in the market and adds a major boost to our continued evolution as a global healthcare company," said Gordon A. Wood, CEO, Keneric Healthcare.

Keneric Healthcare is a global medical device manufacturer that is recognized for the development and commercialization of innovative products that improve patient care, increase clinician efficiency and streamline facility expenditures. Our product portfolio includes RTD™ Wound Dressing, an FDA cleared and CE Marked polyurethane silver foam dressing that consistently demonstrates positive clinical outcomes for a variety of wound types, and PurePurge™ Bed Bath System, an easy-to-use rinse-free patient bathing product offering healthcare professionals an ideal and cost-effective solution for bathing patients who are unable to take a traditional bath or shower.

To learn more about Keneric Healthcare and the innovative products it currently offers, please visit us at www.KenericHealthcareEU.com.

For information on where to order Keneric Healthcare's product lines in Europe, please email RKennedy@kenerichc.com.

