TUV Nord Awards ISO 13485 Certification to Keneric Healthcare for the Design/Development, Manufacturing and Distribution of Wound Care Products

ALLEN, Texas, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Keneric Healthcare's ISO certification award represents its ability to design, implement, and successfully manage an effective quality management system that meets the requirements of DIN EN ISO 13485: 2012 / EN ISO 13485: 2012 +AC: 2012 - Medical devices - Quality management systems - Requirements for regulatory purposes. The scope of the ISO certification supports the Design/Development, Manufacturing and Distribution of Wound Care Products.

Keneric Healthcare, a global medical device manufacturer, recognized for the development and commercialization of innovative products that improve patient care, increase clinician efficiency and streamline facility expenditures. Product portfolio includes RTD™ Wound Dressing, an FDA cleared, polyurethane silver foam dressing that consistently demonstrates positive clinical outcomes for a variety of wound types; and PurePurge™ Bed bath System, an easy to use rinse-free patient bathing product offering healthcare professionals an ideal and cost-effective solution for bathing patients who are unable to take a traditional bath or shower.

To learn more about Keneric Healthcare and the innovative products is currently offers please visit us at www.KenericHealthcare.com.

For information on where to order Keneric Healthcare's product lines, please email Sales@KenericHC.com

