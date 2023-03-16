TÜV Rheinland accredited partner for CDP

Support for companies in the collection and documentation of environmentally relevant data

LITTLETON, Mass., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland is now one of the accredited partners with the CDP. Thanks to the new accreditation, TÜV Rheinland can better support companies in transparently presenting their efforts in climate actions and in taking measures for a more sustainable economy.

The CDP, a non-profit organization founded in 2000, aims to ensure that companies and local authorities publish their environmentally relevant data, such as climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption. Once a year, CDP uses standardized questionnaires to collect data and information on carbon emissions, climate risks, and corporate reduction targets and strategies on a voluntary basis on behalf of investors. Last year, almost 19,000 companies worldwide responded to the CDP questionnaire.

As a CDP-accredited partner, TÜV Rheinland can advise companies that want to disclose their data under the CDP on how to collect and document their data to meet the requirements. "More and more companies are embarking on the path to greater sustainability and setting themselves ambitious targets, for example with regard to their carbon emissions. Through accreditation with the CDP, TÜV Rheinland provides those companies that want to take this path with the right support," says Weimin Fang, Vice President of Customized Services of TÜV Rheinland Greater China.

About TUV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.1 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

