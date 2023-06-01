TÜV Rheinland and CTR sign strategic partnership for the automotive sector

With this agreement, TÜV Rheinland will establish a new facility for product certification and homologation services at Centro Tecnológico Randon.

LITTLETON, Mass., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, one of the world's leading testing and certification service providers, and Centro Tecnológico Randon (CTR) in Farroupilha, in southern Brazil, have signed a strategic partnership for homologation, testing and type approval of automotive vehicles and components. The CTR is considered one of the most complete open technological centers for mobility in South America. With 15 kilometers proving ground, more than 20 types of tracks, and a 2,200 sqm building with laboratories, engineering and administration offices, the test center has ideal conditions to offer a unique and integrated solutions to customers in the mobility sector. The partnership aims to offer a wide range of certification services for commercial vehicles, light vehicles, agricultural vehicles, vehicle systems and components with all the security and flexibility that customers require.

"The partnership with Centro Tecnológico Randon allows us to complement our services in the mobility sector," said Stela Kos, Director Latin America Mobility at TÜV Rheinland. "We are constantly striving to provide our customers with our expertise in automotive engineering and certification, quickly and practically, and with absolute certainty. With our experts in our own TÜV Rheinland office in the administration wing of the CTR, we can guarantee these customer requirements in the best possible way."

The Centro Tecnológico Randon covers an area of more than 90 hectares in Farroupilha, in southern Brazil. The site has the complete infrastructure to perform a wide range of tests to meet the needs of vehicles such as cars, trucks, buses, agricultural equipment and systems engineers.

"Our focus is on providing qualified and comprehensive support to our customers by offering all solution options in one place and accelerating service. This complementary action with TÜV Rheinland is very important for us to be agile in the homologation of products for the domestic and foreign markets," emphasizes the Superintendent Director of Advanced Technology of Randoncorp and responsible for the Randon Technological Center, César Augusto Ferreira.

The partnership between TÜV Rheinland and CTR also aims to meet the demands of a constantly evolving automotive market, which requires flexible solutions to bring innovations to market in a shorter period of time, thus increasing competitiveness. The collaboration between the two companies facilitates customers' logistics by enabling a one-stop-shop concept that offers various services in a single location, allowing products to be sold in more than 60 countries.

For César Augusto Ferreira, this agreement is an important milestone, as the synergies and complementarity will enable greater performance in the development of tests for new mobility technologies. "Although we have independent business and sales teams, the presence of a TÜV Rheinland office within CTR will accelerate the cycle of development, testing and approval of products for the customers of both companies."

"The partnership with Centro Tecnológico Randon will allow us to meet testing, certification and approval requirements in a single location. Thus, the product will leave CTR ready for the market," announces Stela Kos.

Learn more about the services and benefits of this partnership here.

About TÜV Rheinland

Safety and quality in almost all areas of business and life: That's what TÜV Rheinland stands for. The company has been active for more than 150 years and is one of the world's leading testing service providers. TÜV Rheinland has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual sales of around 2.3 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the globe, accompany innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions. and certify management systems according to international standards. In this way, the independent experts ensure trust along global flows of goods and value chains. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact for more sustainability and against corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

About CTR

The Centro Tecnológico Randon (CTR) is a complex designed for the development, testing, and homologation of products for the mobility industry. It functions as an engineering hub, providing a wide range of services, resources, and a specialized technical team to ensure agility, hospitality, and qualified assistance to customers.

The CTR operates as a test center with a proving ground that encompasses more than 20 types of tracks. Notably, it features a 53,000 m² VDA area and a 1,800 m² low-friction area, totaling 15 kilometers. These tracks replicate various sidewalks and specific irregularities to conduct tests under diverse conditions. The facility also includes an instrumentation sector, a technical space for vehicle preparation, and an expanded structural laboratory. The laboratory recently acquired new servo-hydraulic actuators to validate components and complete vehicles, considering simultaneous loading with up to 8 actuators in different signal input axes.

Apart from its infrastructure of tracks, laboratories, and workshops, the CTR offers personalized service from a team of engineers, technicians, and highly skilled pilots. This team is dedicated to the development and execution of tests with an absolute focus on safety and project confidentiality. The CTR's portfolio encompasses services such as structural laboratory testing, instrumentation, virtual tests, vehicle dynamics, functional tests for light and commercial vehicles, durability assessments, NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) evaluations, fleet performance analysis, tire testing, active and passive safety assessments, and homologation tests. Website: www.ctrandon.com

Contact us for press inquiries:

Joel Pekay

Telephone: +1 224 318 4098

Email: [email protected]

Mariana Taborda do Amaral

Telephone: +55 11 3514 5867

Email: [email protected]

Michael Garcia

Telephone: +52 55 9140 1824

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TUV Rheinland