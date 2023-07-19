TÜV Rheinland Announces Expansion and Relocation of Bentonville retail testing laboratory in 2023

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, is excited to announce the expansion and relocation of its existing laboratory in Bentonville, Arkansas, in 2023. The new state-of-the-art facility, fully owned by TÜV Rheinland, will be located at a more accessible and larger site to provide customers with expanded and enhanced services including broader test scopes, cutting-edge testing technologies, and sustainable solutions. TÜV Rheinland chose to purchase the facility instead of leasing it to establish a sustainable long-term base and offer the best services to major United States retailers and global brand customers.

TÜV Rheinland's Bentonville Laboratory

The Bentonville facility was established in 2010 as an ISO 17025 A2LA Accredited lab in the Chemical and Mechanical Field of Testing. The lab offers a wide range of services including toy testing, softlines and hardlines testing for substances of very high concern (SVHC), and compliance with REACH and other related analytical chemistry-based regulatory requirements. Learn more here about chemistry testing.

"Our Bentonville lab's expansion and relocation demonstrates our commitment to our customers in the USA," said Jonathan Kotrba, Vice President, Products Testing, Inspection and Certification at TÜV Rheinland North America. "With domestic manufacturing and sourcing becoming increasingly popular for retailers and brands, we have proactively expanded our Bentonville capabilities to meet the growing needs of USA testing market", added Lauralee Donaldson, Head of Retail at TÜV Rheinland North America. Explore TÜV Rheinland Retail full portfolio.

TÜV Rheinland's Bentonville lab is also an established CPSC-Accepted Testing Laboratory for a wide range of chemistry and mechanical tests. This includes many products, such as the new CPSC / Sturdy Act requirement for furniture. Customers benefit from TÜV Rheinland's expertise in children's product testing to ensure their products meet regulatory requirements and are safe for children to use. Learn more about the STURDY act.

"In our new location, we will improve workflows for analytical chemical and mechanical testing. We are creating a world-class analytical chemistry capability scope for all types of toys and retail products", according to Lillian Peregrina, Director in Bentonville. Learn more about Toy testing .

For more details on the testing of your retail products by our Bentonville lab, contact TÜV Rheinland today to arrange an online consultation. Click here to set up an immediate online meeting with TÜV Rheinland experts in USA.

