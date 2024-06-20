TÜV Rheinland Announces The Grand Opening of Its State-of-the-art Technology and Innovation Center in Boxborough, MA

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland North America proudly announces the grand opening of its Northeast Technology and Innovation Center located in Boxborough, MA. This advanced facility represents a significant investment for the leading company. Spanning 65,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility is equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure for electrical safety, wireless technology, EMC testing, environmental assessments, medical device testing and more.

"The North American market is a key component of the company's global strategy, serving as both a market and a center for advanced technology and industry. The opening of this new facility demonstrates TÜV Rheinland's commitment to growth and innovation in the United States, where the testing, inspection, and certification market is expected to expand significantly in the coming years," shared Dr. Michael Fübi, Chief Executive Officer of TÜV Rheinland.

The new laboratory is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, including a 10-meter Semi-anechoic Chamber - ranking in the top 1% in the US for Equipment Size - this facility enables comprehensive testing for a wide range of products, from automotive vehicles to medical devices, elevators, and more. With a focus on EMC testing, product safety assessment, environmental testing, and beyond, the company empowers retailers and producers to streamline their product development processes, reduce time-to-market, and ensure full compliance with industry standards.

"Our primary focus is on bolstering our Products Business Unit within the US, recognizing its pivotal role in our North American growth strategy. Our commitment entails ongoing investments in innovation, strategic partnerships, and our talented teams. Notably, our investment in North America accounted for 7.2% of the total investment volume in the 2023 financial year, primarily allocated to the construction of the Northeast laboratory center in Boxborough," highlighted Michael Cronin, Vice President of Sales Products at TÜV Rheinland.

With a focus on surpassing customer expectations, including supply chain concerns, TÜV Rheinland prioritizes satisfaction and safety. Its skilled professionals conduct thorough testing on technical systems and products worldwide, offering essential support for advancement and innovation. Their expertise instills confidence in products and processes, ensuring seamless operations across global value chains and logistics.

"This fully operational hub and innovation center provides comprehensive solutions throughout the client's product lifecycle. This space enables us to maintain fruitful collaborations with key clients across various US industries, as we've done over the past four decades, while also unlocking new opportunities in sectors offering end-to-end solutions to address growing demands for transparency, traceability, and regulatory compliance globally. I would like to express my deep pride, gratitude, and appreciation for the team involved as they have laid the foundation for TÜV Rheinland's future for years to come", stated Ryan Braman, Director of Commercial and Solar Products and General Manager of the Boxborough Laboratory.

To commemorate this historic moment, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to inaugurate the laboratory, and the company also planted a tree as a symbol of its commitment to shaping the future and advancing sustainability and technology in the Northeast region. The ceremony was attended by Dr. Michael Fübi, Chief Executive Officer of TÜV Rheinland, as well as Kimmo Fuller, Executive Vice President Products, and relevant customers from various industries who have collaborated with TÜV Rheinland, including key partners such as AMETEK-CTS, ETS-Lindgren, Fair-Rite, Innova, and Rohde & Schwarz.

In addition, four workshops were held on topics of great relevance to the products industry, focusing on Market Access, led by Tiffany Wong, Product Manager, and Lina Kwee-Nguyen, Global Business Development Manager, as well as a workshop on Sustainability Services given by Geoffrey Bock, Field Sales, to learn the solutions concerning products, packaging, life-cycle, recyclability and energy use; one on EMC: Electromagnetic compatibility by Robert Mitchell, Director, Lab Technology & Innovation Commercial - Operations; and a workshop on Medical Electrical Product Safety Certification, by Gregory Chase, Technical Manager Medical Test.

Furthermore, TÜV Rheinland announced Procter & Gamble (P&G) as the distinguished recipient of the inaugural Excellence Safety and Sustainability Leadership Award. During the grand opening ceremony, Dr. Fübi issued the award to Philip Vita, Technical Director - Power, Control & Information Systems, and Travis Gombos, Grooming PS Sustainability Director at The Procter & Gamble Company – Gillette.

The award recognized Procter & Gamble's achievements in safety and sustainability, including continuous innovation in safety practices, comprehensive employee training programs, strict compliance with safety standards, commitment to sustainability, and an integrated Health, Safety, and Environmental program. Philip Vita accepted the award for safety, while Travis Gombos accepted for sustainability.

This state-of-the-art Northeast Technology and Innovation Center will play a crucial role in TÜV Rheinland's endeavor, enhancing its services to ensure the safety of products and processes. With 40 years of achievement in the US, this new facility strengthens its leadership position, and as leaders in the sector, TÜV Rheinland is firmly committed to pioneering advancements that will contribute to a safer and more sustainable world.

To learn more about the Northeast Technology and Innovation Center visit its website [Brand new state of the art Technology and Innovation Center in the northeast (tuv.com)] and contact the industry-leading specialists in Medical Device Testing, EMC Testing, and Electrical Testing.

